Best Automaton loadout and build in Helldivers 2

Automatons shall fear you once they see your loadout.
Published: Mar 31, 2024 09:58 am
A Hell Diver fires a laser cannon in Helldivers 2.
Automatons in Helldivers 2 are one of the more difficult foes to deal with. In addition to working on strategy, you can also ease the process with the best Automaton loadouts and builds.

Not only are Automatons rich when it comes to armor, but they also carry a decent punch, dealing impressive amounts of damage that may catch you off guard. I especially struggle with automatons if they start overwhelming me in terms of numbers, but that’s where optimized loadouts come into play.

What is the best Automaton loadout in Helldivers 2?

Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Automatons will stand no chance once you hit the ground running with the best tools possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best loadout against Automatons in Helldivers 2 should have you covered for all the potential encounters on the field. The following loadout, which I’ve had great success with, can be further customized with your preferred weapons, allowing for a more personalized approach.

  • Primary weapon: The PLAS-1 Scorcher
  • Secondary weapon: The P-19 Redeemer
  • Grenade: The G-16 Impact
  • Stratagems: Recoilless Rifle, Eagle Airstrike, and Orbital Laser.

This build offers a decent range of variety, strengthening your hand versus Devastators, Berserkers, and Walkers.

What weapons and stratagems should you use against Automatons in Helldivers 2?

Helldiver wearing helmet with jets flying past in helmet reflection
Personalization matters a great deal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Automaton builds will also heavily depend on your personal preferences in Helldivers 2. There are other weapons in the game that also shine versus Automatons, and you can try all of them to see which ones deserve to be in your personal loadout.

The SG-255 Breakerthe Railgun, and the Shield Generator Pack are all worthy additions to Automaton loadouts in Helldivers 2. In multiplayer mode, coordinating loadouts with your friends can provide a more diverse and effective set of tools, enhancing your collective ability to handle these enemies.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.