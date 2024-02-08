All Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them

Call upon your guardians in the sky and rain down hell on all alien lifeforms with the Stratagem in Helldivers 2. Here are all Stratagems, what they do, and how to unlock them in Helldivers 2.

All Stratagems in Helldivers 2

What Stratagem will you bring into battle? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stratagems are combat support sent down from the Destroyer ship orbiting the planet you’re executing a mission on. There are six Stratagem categories, all focusing on different areas on the battlefield. These are:

Patriotic Administration Centre : Heavy and powerful weaponry.

: Heavy and powerful weaponry. Orbital Cannons : Heavy artillery fire from the Destroyer.

: Heavy artillery fire from the Destroyer. Hangar : Explosive damage and added mobility.

: Explosive damage and added mobility. Bridge : Elemental damage.

: Elemental damage. Engineering Bay : Offensive and defensive equipment.

: Offensive and defensive equipment. Robotics Workshop: Sentries.

Everyone can edit their Stratagem selection at the Ship Management console in the Destroyer. Four consoles are available, allowing everyone to unlock and choose their set Stratagem. Stratagems can later be confirmed at your loadout after operation selection.

Stratagems are unlocked as you level up by completing Helldivers 2 operations. Each unlock also has a set amount of credits you’ll have to pay to use the Stratagem. You can get credits by completing operations and Orders. Be mindful of friendly fire at all times because each Stratagem can effectively damage your teammates. Figure out what type of Helldiver you want to be, how it affects your team, and what Stratagems work best together for each operation.

Let’s go over each Stratagem, what it does, and how to unlock them in Helldivers 2.

Patriotic Administration Centre Stratagems

Stratagem Description Unlock requirements Machine Gun Heavy and powerful machine gun, capable of one-shotting lower-tiered enemies. Level one Anti-Material Rifle Sniper rifle that dishes immense power to light armor. Must be aimed down sights to use. Level two

Costs 5000 credits Stalwart Large magazine, easy-use machine gun. Level two

Costs 3500 credits Expendable Anti-Tank Single-use rocket launcher that destroys armor. Level three

Costs 3000 credits Recoilless Rifle A reloadable rocket launch. Useful against armored aliens. Level five Flamethrower Ignites enemies and the environment. Can also ignite teammates. Close-range battle only. Level 10 Autocannon A fully-automatic cannon. Useful against armored targets. Level 10 Railgun Has charged armor-piercing shots. Level 20 Spear A homing missile that must lock onto armored targets. Level 20

Orbital Cannons Stratagems

Stratagem Description Unlock requirements Orbital Gatling Barrage Multiple high-explosive rounds fired from the Destroyer. Level two

Costs 1500 credits Orbital Airburst Strike Shrapnel rounds sent from orbit that can kill multiple low-leveled enemies at once. Level five Orbital 120MM HE Barrage A small but powerful missile capable of killing pockets of enemies. Level five Orbital 380MM HE Barrage Multiple airstrikes across a massive radius. Level eight Orbital Walking Barrage A barrage that moves forward, with multiple artillery strikes following one after another. Level 10 Orbital Laser A laser that targets enemies within its attack radius. Level 15 Orbital Railcannon Strike A powerful strike that targets the largest enemy nearest to the beacon. Level 20

Hangar Stratagems

Stratagem Description How to unlock Eagle Strafing Run A fast-shooting artillery attack that kills smaller enemies easily. Level two

Costs 1500 credits Eagle Airstrike A group of bombs set off in a row, not specifically targeting enemies. Level two

Costs 4000 credits Eagle Cluster Bomb A small air strike capable of killing smaller enemies. Level three

Costs 4000 credits Eagle Napalm Airstrike Napalm bombs that create a wall of fire. Level five Jump Pack Charge the Jump Pack to leap over armored enemies and walls and avoid incoming damage from nearby enemies. Level eight Eagle Smoke Strike Multiple smoke grenades that block the line of sight from enemies, allowing you to reposition and ambush the enemy. Level eight Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods A small cluster of bombs that target the largest enemy closest to the beacon. Level 10 Eagle 500KG Bomb A large bomb that kills anything within its radius. Level 15

Bridge Stratagems

Stratagem Description How to unlock Orbital Precision Strike A single precision shot sent from above. Level one Orbital Gas Strike A projectile that releases corrosive gas. Level three

Costs 4000 credits Orbital EMS Strike Stuns and halts enemy movements with an electrical blast field. Level five Orbital Smoke Strike Creates a smoke screen, reducing enemies’ line of sight. Level eight HMG Emplacement A manned and stationary turret that rotates slowly but dishes high power with every bullet. Level 10 Shield Generator Relay Deploys an energy shield. Level 10 Tesla Tower An electrical pylon that shocks enemies nearby. Level 15

Engineering Bay Stratagems

Stratagem Description How to unlock Anti-Personnel Minefield A stationary structure that releases minefields in a large radius surrounding it. Level two

Costs 1500 credits Supply Pack A backpack that gives ammunition to other Helldivers. Level three

Costs 4000 credits Grenade Launcher A grenade launcher, powerful against low-levelled enemies. Level five Laser Cannon Fires a continuous beam and can overheat. Level five Incendiary Mines Another structure that deploys mines in its radius. Has incendiary effects. Level eight “Guard Dog” Rover A drone with a laser rifle. Level 10 Ballistic Shield Backpack A shield effective against small incoming damage. Level 12 Arc Thrower A weapon that shoots an arc of lightning, effective only at close range. Level 15 Shield Generator Pack A shield that covers the Helldiver, effective against projectiles. Level 20

Robotics Workshop