All Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them

Strategize your Statagem.
Published: Feb 8, 2024 10:48 am
Jets flying over a Helldiver holding a weapon in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call upon your guardians in the sky and rain down hell on all alien lifeforms with the Stratagem in Helldivers 2. Here are all Stratagems, what they do, and how to unlock them in Helldivers 2.

All Stratagems in Helldivers 2

Helldiver holding a rocket launcher and getting alien blood on them in Helldivers 2
What Stratagem will you bring into battle? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stratagems are combat support sent down from the Destroyer ship orbiting the planet you’re executing a mission on. There are six Stratagem categories, all focusing on different areas on the battlefield. These are:

  • Patriotic Administration Centre: Heavy and powerful weaponry.
  • Orbital Cannons: Heavy artillery fire from the Destroyer.
  • Hangar: Explosive damage and added mobility.
  • Bridge: Elemental damage.
  • Engineering Bay: Offensive and defensive equipment.
  • Robotics Workshop: Sentries.

Everyone can edit their Stratagem selection at the Ship Management console in the Destroyer. Four consoles are available, allowing everyone to unlock and choose their set Stratagem. Stratagems can later be confirmed at your loadout after operation selection.

Stratagems are unlocked as you level up by completing Helldivers 2 operations. Each unlock also has a set amount of credits you’ll have to pay to use the Stratagem. You can get credits by completing operations and Orders. Be mindful of friendly fire at all times because each Stratagem can effectively damage your teammates. Figure out what type of Helldiver you want to be, how it affects your team, and what Stratagems work best together for each operation.

Let’s go over each Stratagem, what it does, and how to unlock them in Helldivers 2.

Patriotic Administration Centre Stratagems

StratagemDescriptionUnlock requirements
Machine GunHeavy and powerful machine gun, capable of one-shotting lower-tiered enemies.Level one
Anti-Material RifleSniper rifle that dishes immense power to light armor. Must be aimed down sights to use.Level two
Costs 5000 credits
StalwartLarge magazine, easy-use machine gun.Level two
Costs 3500 credits
Expendable Anti-TankSingle-use rocket launcher that destroys armor.Level three
Costs 3000 credits
Recoilless RifleA reloadable rocket launch. Useful against armored aliens.Level five
FlamethrowerIgnites enemies and the environment. Can also ignite teammates. Close-range battle only.Level 10
AutocannonA fully-automatic cannon. Useful against armored targets.Level 10
RailgunHas charged armor-piercing shots.Level 20
SpearA homing missile that must lock onto armored targets.Level 20

Orbital Cannons Stratagems

StratagemDescriptionUnlock requirements
Orbital Gatling BarrageMultiple high-explosive rounds fired from the Destroyer.Level two
Costs 1500 credits
Orbital Airburst StrikeShrapnel rounds sent from orbit that can kill multiple low-leveled enemies at once.Level five
Orbital 120MM HE BarrageA small but powerful missile capable of killing pockets of enemies.Level five
Orbital 380MM HE BarrageMultiple airstrikes across a massive radius.Level eight
Orbital Walking BarrageA barrage that moves forward, with multiple artillery strikes following one after another.Level 10
Orbital LaserA laser that targets enemies within its attack radius.Level 15
Orbital Railcannon StrikeA powerful strike that targets the largest enemy nearest to the beacon.Level 20

Hangar Stratagems

StratagemDescriptionHow to unlock
Eagle Strafing RunA fast-shooting artillery attack that kills smaller enemies easily.Level two
Costs 1500 credits
Eagle AirstrikeA group of bombs set off in a row, not specifically targeting enemies.Level two
Costs 4000 credits
Eagle Cluster BombA small air strike capable of killing smaller enemies.Level three
Costs 4000 credits
Eagle Napalm AirstrikeNapalm bombs that create a wall of fire.Level five
Jump PackCharge the Jump Pack to leap over armored enemies and walls and avoid incoming damage from nearby enemies.Level eight
Eagle Smoke StrikeMultiple smoke grenades that block the line of sight from enemies, allowing you to reposition and ambush the enemy.Level eight
Eagle 110MM Rocket PodsA small cluster of bombs that target the largest enemy closest to the beacon.Level 10
Eagle 500KG BombA large bomb that kills anything within its radius.Level 15

Bridge Stratagems

StratagemDescriptionHow to unlock
Orbital Precision StrikeA single precision shot sent from above.Level one
Orbital Gas StrikeA projectile that releases corrosive gas.Level three
Costs 4000 credits
Orbital EMS StrikeStuns and halts enemy movements with an electrical blast field.Level five
Orbital Smoke StrikeCreates a smoke screen, reducing enemies’ line of sight.Level eight
HMG EmplacementA manned and stationary turret that rotates slowly but dishes high power with every bullet.Level 10
Shield Generator RelayDeploys an energy shield.Level 10
Tesla TowerAn electrical pylon that shocks enemies nearby.Level 15

Engineering Bay Stratagems

StratagemDescriptionHow to unlock
Anti-Personnel MinefieldA stationary structure that releases minefields in a large radius surrounding it.Level two
Costs 1500 credits
Supply PackA backpack that gives ammunition to other Helldivers.Level three
Costs 4000 credits
Grenade LauncherA grenade launcher, powerful against low-levelled enemies.Level five
Laser CannonFires a continuous beam and can overheat.Level five
Incendiary MinesAnother structure that deploys mines in its radius. Has incendiary effects.Level eight
“Guard Dog” RoverA drone with a laser rifle.Level 10
Ballistic Shield BackpackA shield effective against small incoming damage.Level 12
Arc ThrowerA weapon that shoots an arc of lightning, effective only at close range.Level 15
Shield Generator PackA shield that covers the Helldiver, effective against projectiles.Level 20

Robotics Workshop

StratagemDescriptionHow to unlock
Machine Gun SentryA machine gun turret.Level three
Costs 1500 credits
Gatling SentryAn automatic turret with high fire rate.Level five
Mortar SentryA turret that shoots shells, great for long-range battles.Level eight
“Guard Dog”A drone with an assault rifle equipped.Level 10
Autocannon SentryAnti-tank cannon that auto-fires. Level 13
Rocket SentryAutomated turret that is powerful against armored enemies. Level 15
EMS Mortar SentryA turret that fires electrical generators that show enemies.Level 20
