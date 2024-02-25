Why call in a Supply Drop when the trusty Supply Pack can carry you and your fellow Helldivers through Helldivers 2? No more scrounging for supplies or desperately fleeing while you wait out that Supply Drop timer. The underrated Supply Pack has your back.

Here is how to use the Supply Pack in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Supply Pack guide

You only have four crates available to resupply. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Supply Pack is one of the many Stratagems you can unlock in Helldivers 2. Obtainable for a small fee of 4000 Requisitions, the Supply Pack is incredibly useful for solo and team-playing Helldivers. Similar to calling in a Supply Drop, you can call down the pack via the Stratagem code list during a mission. Although it takes one of your four equipped Stratagem slots, it is a useful replenishment tool to use mid-battle. You don’t need to reposition, retreat, or call for backup when the Supply Pack is in play from the moment you exit the Hellpod.

The Supply Pack can easily replenish other Helldivers. So long as you have the Supply Pack on your back, you can go to any Helldiver in need of supplies and tap E on your keyboard or A on the Xbox controller on PC, and X on the PS5 to resupply them. The Supply Pack has four supply crates. When all four supplies are used, another Supply Pack can be called in after the 480-second cooldown. Alternatively, dropping a Supply Drop to replenish your pack is also viable.

Make sure to go up to the Helldiver and hit your platform’s corresponding resupply button. You can also replenish any lost Stims, ammunition, and grenades using the Supply Part on yourself.

How to use the Supply Pack on self in Helldivers 2

You do not need to stand still to resupply. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do is hit down on the d-pad for controller users or the number five for PC to resupply yourself. This will resupply you with any lost ammunition and used Stims while also replenishing your grenades. It resupplies the same amount as any crate in a Supply Drop.

Make sure to use this only when you are running low on supplies: It is a waste to use an entire supply crate to replenish a single magazine or your grenades. But it can be helpful to quickly replenish Stims if you completely run out. It cannot replenish Stratagems with a one-time use like the Expendable Anti-Tank.

You should use the Supply Pack in missions that involve killing many enemies, destroying Outposts, Nests, and Fabricators, or completing the Retrieve Essential Personnel mission. It is also helpful on harder difficulties where retreating mid-fight can not only stall completing the mission objective but also pressure you to stay inside a hostile and congested area, putting you at risk of elimination.