Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed

In Helldivers 2, you’ll sometimes be sent somewhere where your equipment and on-the-ground strategy may not cut the mustard. Fortunately, you’re in good hands, with Helldiver Command providing firepower and backup with Stratagem.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to use Stratagem and every Stratagem Code available in Helldivers 2.

How to use Stratagem Codes in Helldivers 2

Stratagems are necessary when behind enemy lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are powerful devices or upgrades available for use during a mission. Stratagems belong to one of four categories: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Special, with each serving a different purpose. Whether you’re teaming up with friends or going it alone, Stratagem are paramount to your success.

To use a Stratagem, players must enter the Stratagem’s code in the correct sequence using the D-pad. Between missions, players can upgrade Stratagems to improve their effectiveness, from cooldown reduction to increased damage and faster activation times.

Tip: For example, to call in a Strafing Run (►►▲), the Helldiver must enter Right, Right, then Up on the D-pad in order.

Not all Stratagems are available to you in the beginning, with more unlocked as you rank up. You can bring up to four Stratagem with you, along with any bonus Stratagem that Helldiver Command issues you for certain missions.

All Stratagem Codes in Helldivers 2

Call down powerful upgrades from Helldiver Command. Image via Arrowhead Games

Offensive Stratagem Codes

Stratagem Code Details Close Air Support ►►▼◄ Instant activation, unlimited uses, 75sec cooldown. Heavy Airstrike ►▲▼►◄ Two second activation, unlimited uses, 90sec cooldown. Heavy Strafing Run ►►▼▲ 0.5s activation, unlimited uses, 35sec cooldown. Incendiary Bombs ►▲◄► Three second activation, unlimited uses, 45sec cooldown. Missile Barrage ►▼▼▼◄▼ Two second activation, unlimited uses, 180sec cooldown. Orbital Laser Strike ►▲◄▲►◄ Two second activation, unlimited uses, 180sec cooldown. Railcannon Strike ►▼▲▼◄ Two second activation, unlimited uses, 60sec cooldown. Shredder Missile Strike ►◄►◄▼▼► Six second activation, five uses, 210sec cooldown. Sledge Precision Artillery ►▲◄▲▼► Three second activation, unlimited uses, 120sec cooldown. Static Field Conductors ►▲◄▼ 0.5 second activation, unlimited uses, 45sec cooldown. Strafing Run ►►▲ Instant activation, unlimited uses, 10sec cooldown. Thunderer Barrage ►▼▲▲◄▼ Four second activation, unlimited uses, 180sec cooldown. Vindicator Dive Bomb ►►► 0.5 second activation, 15 uses, 10sec cooldown.

Defensive Stratagem Codes

Stratagem Code Details A/AC-6 Tesla Tower ◄▼▼▲►◄ Seven second activation, three uses, 180sec cooldown. A/GL-8 Launcher Turret ◄▼▲►►▼ Seven second activation, three uses, 120sec cooldown. A/MG-11 Minigun Turret ◄▼▲►◄ Seven second activation, three uses, 180sec cooldown. A/RX-34 Railcannon Turret ◄▼▲◄► Seven second activation, three uses, 120sec cooldown. Airdropped Anti-Personnel Mines ◄►▲▼ Five second activation, 10 uses, 45sec cooldown. Airdropped Stun Mines ◄►▲▼ Five second activation, 10 uses, 45sec cooldown. Anti-Personnel Barrier ◄►▼▼▲ Five second activation, five uses, 40sec cooldown. AT-47 Anti-Tank Emplacement ◄◄▲▲►◄ Seven second activation, three uses, 180sec cooldown. Distractor Beacon ◄▼► Three second activation, five uses, 120sec cooldown. Humblebee UAV Drone ◄▲► Three second activation, unlimited uses, 90sec cooldown. Thunderer Smoke Round ►▼▲▲▼ Three-second activation, unlimited uses, 100sec cooldown.

Supply Stratagem Codes

Stratagem Code Details AC-22 Dum-Dum ▼◄▼▲▲ Three-second activation, one use. AD-289 Angel ▼▲◄◄►▼ Three-second activation, one use. AD-334 Guard Dog ▼▲◄▲►▼ Three-second activation, one use. EAT-17 ▼◄►▲▼ Three-second activation, unlimited uses, 120sec cooldown. EXO-44 Walker Exosuit ▼►▲◄▼▼ Three-second activation, one use. EXO-48 Obsidian Exosuit ▼►▲◄▼◄ Three-second activation, one use. EXO-51 Lumberer Exosuit ▼►▲◄▼► Three-second activation, one use. FLAM-40 Incinerator ▼◄▼►◄ Three-second activation, one use. LAS-98 Laser Cannon ▼◄▼▼◄ Three-second activation, one use. LIFT-850 Jump Pack ▼▲▲▼▲ Three-second activation, one use. M-25 Rumbler ▼◄▲◄◄ Three-second activation, one use. M5 APC ▼►▼◄◄► Three-second activation, one use. M5-32 HAV ▼►▼◄▲▼ Three-second activation, one use. MC-109 Hammer Motorcycle ▼►▼◄►▲ Three-second activation, one use. MG-94 Machine Gun ▼◄▼▲► Three-second activation, one use, 120sec cooldown. MGX-42 Machine Gun ▼◄▼▲▲◄ Three-second activation, unlimited uses, 120sec cooldown. MLS-4X Commando ▼◄▲▼◄ Three-second activation, one use. Obliterator Grenade Launcher ▼◄▲◄▼ Three-second activation, one use. REC-6 Demolisher ▼◄►▲▲ Three-second activation, unlimited uses, 180sec cooldown. REP-80 ▼▼◄►▼ Three-second activation, one use. Resupply ▼▼▲► Five-second activation, unlimited uses, 180sec cooldown. Resupply Pack ▼▲▼▼► Three-second activation, two uses. RL-112 Recoilless Rifle ▼◄►►◄ Three-second activation, one use. SH-20 Shield Generator Pack ▼▲◄►◄► Three-second activation, one use. SH-32 Directional Kinetic Shield ▼▲◄►◄▼ Three-second activation, two uses. TD-110 Bastion ▼►▼◄▲► Three-second activation, one use. TOX-13 Avenger ▼◄▼►► Three-second activation, one use.

Special Stratagem Codes