Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Superstore items: All armor sets and items today

What goodies will you get today?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 06:47 am
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want new armor that makes the Automaton jealous in Helldivers 2, here are all the exclusive deals at the Superstore.

Recommended Videos

How to buy Superstore armor sets and items in Helldivers 2

Super Credit purchase screen in Helldivers 2
Spend money to get money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Superstore in Helldivers 2 offers cosmetic items and armor that can provide extra stability throughout a fight or increase your overall survivability. Try visiting the Superstore if nothing takes your fancy in the Warbond battle passes. You need Super Credits to purchase anything at the Superstore. You can buy these on the final tab in the Acquisition or accumulate Super Credits in missions.

Super Credits found in pod in Helldivers 2
Find Super Credits without having to spend any real money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Credits act as the Helldivers 2 in-game currency. They are either purchasable using real currency, or you can slowly build a Super Credits collection by opening Salute for Freedom caches or locked facilities (these require two Helldivers to open). Super Credits aren’t always guaranteed in missions, however. Explore the enter map and check every Minor Place of Interest before giving up on your Super Credits search.

All Superstore items in Helldivers 2

Superstore stock in Helldivers 2
Get your exclusive deals here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head into Acquisitions as soon as you’re in the Super Destroyer. Go to the Superstore tab to see all body armor offers. Since Helldivers 2 released on Feb. 8, the Superstore has consisted of two full body armor sets: Armor and helmets. There are only four items available for every Superstore refresh. The Superstore rotates its stock every two days, giving you a small window of opportunity to collect Super Credits and spend them on new armor.

While helmets are purely cosmetic, the body armor has passive stats as part of a light, medium, or heavy build. Passive stats come down to personal preference because each stat is better suited to different playstyles.

Let’s get into each body armor set you can buy at the Superstore.

This article will be updated every two days when the Superstore stock refreshes.

Item nameTypeExpiry dateSuper CreditsPassive Armor ratingSpeedStamina Regen
SC-37 LegionnaireBody ArmorFeb. 22150 SCExtra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase in throwing range.56544122
SC-15 Drone MasterBody ArmorFeb. 22250 SC30 percent reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and increased inventory on drop with plus two grenade capacity.100500100
SC-37 LegionnaireHelmetFeb. 2275 SC100500100
SC-15 Drone MasterHelmetFeb. 22125 SC100500100
related content
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 drops onto PC and PS5 to fix ‘most serious problems’
Mantes atmosphere with a moon in the background in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 drops onto PC and PS5 to fix ‘most serious problems’
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
A player trying to escape a messy situation in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 black screen error on launch: Possible causes and fixes
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 black screen error on launch: Possible causes and fixes
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 drops onto PC and PS5 to fix ‘most serious problems’
Mantes atmosphere with a moon in the background in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 drops onto PC and PS5 to fix ‘most serious problems’
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
A player trying to escape a messy situation in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 black screen error on launch: Possible causes and fixes
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 black screen error on launch: Possible causes and fixes
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 20, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."