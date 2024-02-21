Helldivers 2 Superstore items: All armor sets and items today

If you want new armor that makes the Automaton jealous in Helldivers 2, here are all the exclusive deals at the Superstore.

How to buy Superstore armor sets and items in Helldivers 2

Spend money to get money.

The Superstore in Helldivers 2 offers cosmetic items and armor that can provide extra stability throughout a fight or increase your overall survivability. Try visiting the Superstore if nothing takes your fancy in the Warbond battle passes. You need Super Credits to purchase anything at the Superstore. You can buy these on the final tab in the Acquisition or accumulate Super Credits in missions.

Find Super Credits without having to spend any real money.

Super Credits act as the Helldivers 2 in-game currency. They are either purchasable using real currency, or you can slowly build a Super Credits collection by opening Salute for Freedom caches or locked facilities (these require two Helldivers to open). Super Credits aren’t always guaranteed in missions, however. Explore the enter map and check every Minor Place of Interest before giving up on your Super Credits search.

All Superstore items in Helldivers 2

Get your exclusive deals here.

Head into Acquisitions as soon as you’re in the Super Destroyer. Go to the Superstore tab to see all body armor offers. Since Helldivers 2 released on Feb. 8, the Superstore has consisted of two full body armor sets: Armor and helmets. There are only four items available for every Superstore refresh. The Superstore rotates its stock every two days, giving you a small window of opportunity to collect Super Credits and spend them on new armor.

While helmets are purely cosmetic, the body armor has passive stats as part of a light, medium, or heavy build. Passive stats come down to personal preference because each stat is better suited to different playstyles.

Let’s get into each body armor set you can buy at the Superstore.

This article will be updated every two days when the Superstore stock refreshes.