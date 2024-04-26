An airborne Helldiver aiming his weapon with an explosion in the background.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Major Order lets the community choose a new Stratagem

Heads or tails?
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 08:46 am

The latest Major Order in Helldivers 2 gives players a choice of reward based on which liberation path they choose.

The developer uses Major Orders in Helldivers 2 to provide regular content updates and challenges for the community, who have become devastatingly good at completing these tasks.

A Hell Diver in Helldivers 2 wearing armor from the Democratic Detonation Warbond in the trailer.
Decision time. Image via Arrowhead Studios

A week ago, players took less than 12 hours to squash two billion Terminids in Helldivers 2 in an achievement that was a major victory in the fight for democracy, but the latest Major Order could result in some arguments.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced the new Major Order gives players the choice of liberating Choohe or Penta and, depending on the choice, players will receive Stratagems for either the MD-17 Anti Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher.

The issue, however, is that it is one or the other for the time being, which means that players will have to decide on what approach to take—and if politics has taught us anything, it’s that humanity struggles to agree.

Swiftly after the announcement of the new Major Order, the Helldivers 2 Discord channel descended into a fierce debate on which reward was better, and the arguments have already split through the community.

While the Airburst Rocket Launcher may be a useful tool to take down aerial units in Helldivers 2, there currently isn’t a lot of them to fight, while the Anti Tank Mines, you guessed it, will be efficient in taking out tanks.

Some players have already started looking at Helldivers 2 datamines to find out the true value of both Stratagems, though I’m personally not a fan of this approach, as it’s much better to go with your gut and see how things develop.

Sooner or later, the Stratagem that isn’t awarded will surely be made available in the game, but patience isn’t a strong strength of the gaming community.

Read Article From butchers to baristas, Helldivers 2 is the talk of this player’s town
A group of four Helldivers carry various weapons, like assault rifles and missile launchers, in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
From butchers to baristas, Helldivers 2 is the talk of this player’s town
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 player demonstrates the best reason for kicking a toxic teammate
Helldivers 2 player equipped in new armor with an assault rifle, running forward.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 player demonstrates the best reason for kicking a toxic teammate
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 24, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.