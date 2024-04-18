Helldivers 2 demolish Major Order, killing 2 billion Terminids in less than 12 hours

Arrowhead Games Studio put up a new Major Order in Helldivers 2, calling for the extermination of two billion Terminids as we went into the weekend. The Major Order gave players six days to complete it, but the Helldivers 2 community crushed it in under 12 hours.

These Major Orders vary in how long they generally take to complete, and this is one of the longer ones. Arrowhead wanted to give players plenty of time to crush two billion Terminids, giving them until Tuesday, April 23. Rather than waiting for the weekend to start though, the Major Order has already been cleared, and now the Helldivers 2 community has been left waiting for the next big challenge—likely ready to crush it again.

The Terminids never knew what hit them, with two billion less in Helldivers 2. Images via Arrowhead Games. Remix by Dot Esports

These Major Orders went out following a continual assault against the Automatons faction. Over the past few weeks, many of the previous Major Orders have focused on the Automatons; the mechanical enemies taking up the western part of the galaxy in Helldivers 2. There was even a point where the wider community had removed them entirely before they made a shock counterassault days later. Now, refocusing back on the Terminid threat, the community crushed its orders in what is likely a record time.

The Terminids face a similar threat, with only three sectors left in their territory. They have the Mirin, L’estrade, and Sten sectors left, and we might see a similar push by Super Earth to eradicate this faction from the galaxy, if we continue to receive Major Orders to direct our focus on them.

If that is the case, the Terminids are off the board longer than the Automatons were. The Automatons were eliminated entirely from Helldivers 2 for only two days, which disappointed many fans who might have enjoyed seeing them gone for longer. It made ‘totally’ removing the Automatons feel like a smaller achievement than it was. It would be fun to remove the Terminids for a new threat if a new faction rose to fight against Super Earth.

For now, this weekend, the Helldivers 2 community can cherish the record time they made in demolishing the two billion Terminids, which is certainly no small feat. Democracy can rest soundly knowing how effectively all its Helldivers are, and the Terminids could quickly become less of a threat as we push further into their territory.

