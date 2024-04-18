Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to kill 2 billion Terminids

It’s time to return our attention to the Terminids in Helldivers 2. The latest Major Order from Super Earth has us refocusing our efforts on clearing out the Terminid threat, and we need to eliminate two billion of them.

Recommended Videos

Taking out two billion Terminids will take a good chunk of time to accomplish, and thankfully for players, Super Earth has cleared several days for us to work on this. The best way to help with this effort is to take the fight to the Terminids, although they only have a few fronts in Helldivers 2. You can visit some critical locations and objectives you want to focus on to help reach this goal.

How to take out two billion Terminids in Helldivers 2

Taking out Terminids comes down to facing them down in their territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to eliminating Terminids, you can find them on the northeast side of the galaxy in Helldivers 2. Right now, we can fight against them in two sectors: Draco and Mirin sectors. You can fight to push the Terminids out and prove victorious over them in these two areas. You have until April 24 to complete this Major Order after the previous one drew the line in the sand against the Automatons.

If your goal is to focus on completing the Major Order and taking out as many Terminids as possible, there are a few missions you may want to focus on. The Peacekeeping Operations on the specific assault planets are a good idea, where you’ll be tasked with taking out eggs, defending against a Terminid horde, blowing up outposts, evacuating civilians off the planet, or launching an ICBM. These are some of the better missions you can choose in Helldivers 2 as they place you on the offensive on a Terminid planet and you can focus on battling against these bugs.

In some missions, you can focus on taking out Bile Titans, the most prominent enemy the Terminids can use against you in Helldivers 2. Again, the missions with longer timers give you more chances to fight against armies of bugs, and fighting them alongside fellow Helldivers increases the dent you can put in the Terminid threat.

Additionally, whenever you’re on a planet, I recommend going to sectors where you can find Terminid outposts. Eliminating outposts in Helldivers 2 is usually a side objective, but focusing on them is a great way to fight large hordes of Terminids and earn additional points before you leave your mission.

All Major Order rewards for killing two billion Terminids in Helldivers 2

Like the previous Major Orders, there’s a large reward for anyone participating in this mission. If you want to log in while the Major Order is active, you can receive 45 Warbond Medals. These should arrive shortly after the Major Order has been completed and we’re moving on to the next task sent in by Super Earth.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more