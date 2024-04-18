A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Start blasting: Super Earth orders Helldivers 2 players to squish 2 billion Terminid bugs

Why stop there? Why not three billion?
Helldivers 2 players have managed to successfully defend against the Automaton invasion, so Super Earth (and the devs) are sending players to the other side of the galaxy and giving them a huge task to accomplish.

The latest Major Order delivered to players this morning tasks the Helldivers with eradicating two billion Terminid bugs. This must be completed by Wednesday, April 23, although the Helldiver fleet is already well on their way to accomplishing that goal.

Helldivers 2 Major Order calling for the eradication of two billion bugs.
Light work. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the time of writing, minutes after the latest order was posted to the official Helldivers 2 account on X, almost half a billion bugs have already been destroyed, meaning the order is already almost a quarter of the way complete. At this rate, two billion Terminid bugs should be blown to bits before the weekend even starts.

Lore-wise there’s a very good reason for the fleet shifting its attention from the Automaton threat to the Termininds. When Terminids die and decay, they turn into the oil-like substance known as E-710, which is used to fuel both war efforts, and E-710 reserves are reportedly low after the most recent defense versus the Automatons. The most recent Major Order involving Terminids prior to Automaton invasion was to clear the way for new E-710 farms on Hellmire, Estanu, and Crimsica.

So yes, that does mean we are invading and attacking a less developed civilization for its oil, so do with that information as you see fit, though speaking publicly on the ethical implications of this concept could result in a dissidence charge on Super Earth. Thankfully, that shouldn’t be a problem as the replies to the latest Major Order announcement are overwhelmingly positive. If Terminid bugs could read, they’d be terrified of how excited the Helldivers are about blasting bugs.

