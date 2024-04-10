Helldivers 2’s socials were intercepted by Automatons, and now players need answers

The latest official Helldivers 2 transmission on social media has been unusual, to say the least. And now Helldivers desperately want to know what’s going on.

Recommended Videos

On April 10, the official Helldivers 2 X profile shared a post that was made only out of a binary code. When put into the binary translator, the text wrote: “WHERE IS KARL?” Because the post was in binary, many players immediately pointed their fingers at the Automatons, who recently made a comeback in the Galactic War, invading the galaxy with a massive fleet.

Screenshot of the removed post (please don’t report me for treason). Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, shortly after, the post was taken down, and a statement by the Super Earth’s Ministry of Truth was made. It reads: “The Ministry of Truth would like to dispel any rumours that Super Earth deep-range transmissions were intercepted with an illegal Automaton broadcast today.” The statement added that all we’ve seen was a “quick burst of static interference” caused by a systems fault.

Not to question the Ministry of Truth, but I don’t know of any static interference that can ask questions. Now, Helldivers 2 fans want answers. Namely, who and where is Karl? Many suggested that Karl could be a reference to Deep Rock Galactic, where a dwarf named Karl is an iconic character in the game’s lore. The fact that the statement above mentions “deep-range” transmissions strengthens this theory even further to the point that some fans are speculating about a potential crossover between the two games.

Whether the crossover is real or not, the threat of Automatons persists. It’s possible that the tinheads have something in their heads that will give them an edge in war, even if it’s just distracting us with these messages. We must stay focused, Helldivers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more