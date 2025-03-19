Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond: All new content and rewards

This colony ain't big for both of us. Here's everything included in the latest Warbond.

The outlandish areas of the galaxy in Helldivers 2 need a new sheriff, and you can fill in the boots with the new Borderline Justice Warbond. From a new lever-action rifle to the fancy title of Super Sheriff, the only thing this Warbond’s missing is a cowboy hat (thanks, Super Earth).

Here are all the new items coming to Helldivers 2 in the Borderline Justice Warbond.

Helldivers 2: Borderline Justice premium Warbond price

While the exact price hasn’t been confirmed, we expect the Borderline Justice Warbond to be available for purchase for 1,000 Super Credits, equivalent to $9.99. This is in line with the rest of the Warbonds in Helldivers 2, such as Chemical Agents and Freedom’s Flame.

You can buy Super Credits from the in-game store for cash or farm them by playing the game. The Borderline Justice Warbond drops on March 20, but it’s not going away at any point, so take your time farming the Super Credits.

Helldivers 2: All Borderline Justice premium Warbond rewards

Borderline Justice Warbond is inspired by the Wild West, with corresponding weapons, armor, utility, and more. It features one primary weapon, one secondary, a throwable, a Stratagem, and a Booster, alongside the rest of the cosmetics.

Here’s everything you can expect to see in the Borderline Justice Warbond:

GS-66 Lawmaker heavy armor.

GS-17 Frontier Marshal medium armor.

LAS-58 Talon secondary energy revolver.

R-6 Deadeye lever-action rifle.

TED-63 Dynamite throwable with a variable timer.

LIFT-860 Hover Pack Stratagem.

Sample Extricator Booster.

Reaper of Bounties banner and cape.

Covering Fire banner and cape.

Tip Hat emote.

Super Sheriff title.

New armor sets come with the Gunslinger passive, which increases secondary weapons’ reload and draw/holster speed and reduces recoil. Pair them with the LIFT-860 Hover Pack that allows you to hover in the air and shoot, and you’re all set to bring your enemies in cold.

Another unique item in this Warbond is the Sample Extricator Booster. With this Booster, killing a big enemy has a small chance of dropping a Sample. It’s unknown which enemies classify as “big” and what Samples you might get, but there’s no such thing as too much loot.

As always, there are also new capes, banners, emotes, and more to fully immerse yourself in the Western fantasy while fighting for Freedom.

