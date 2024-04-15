A group of 3 Helldivers, recently finished killing some bugs, in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players believe game freed them from BR ‘brainrot,’ toxic gaming addictions

Spreading democracy and having fun while doing so.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:56 pm

To some players, Helldivers 2 isn’t just a great game, or even their favorite game, but a game that’s genuinely freed them from the bad habits and mental anguish sometimes associated with grinding battle royale titles.

Recommended Videos

In a post shared on the one million subscriber Helldivers subreddit, one user wrote that the game and its “amazing community has changed the place gaming has in my life for the better.” This user says their partner even took notice that they are actually having fun playing games, instead of “cussing and complaining all night” after playing primarily battle royale titles for the past four years.

A fire tornado ravaging the planet surface in Helldivers 2
How it feels to grind competitive shooters over and over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But Reddit user chiquemund_freud evidently isn’t the only one boasting this opinion and feeling of wellbeing. Hundreds of comments on the post are filled with similar tales of players who have chosen to cut battle royales and competitive titles as a whole completely out of their gaming rotation, and feel happier for having done so.

Helldivers helped me quit Warzone which I played since March 2020,” wrote another user. “It was only after I stopped playing that I realized how much of a negative toll it was having on my mental health.” Others wrote they rarely felt satisfied at the end of a battle royale or PvP game session, with many saying they even felt worse than when they started playing. To others, those games felt like “a full time job” with no reward.

A common thread amongst several of these stories was a similar starting point: the COVID-19 pandemic. Battle royale titles, and games as a whole, surged in popularity back then, providing players with seemingly endless replayability and satisfying progression systems. Competitive shooters like Counter-Strike, VALORANT, and others also saw huge player spikes with everyone locked down.

But even when enjoyment playing the game wanes, it can be hard to tear yourself away. All the time spent playing and all the rewards, ranks, and unlocks earned can be hard to put behind you. Some users on the Reddit post even described playing battle royales and other competitive titles as an unhealthy addiction.

But Helldivers 2 has taken that same replayability and satisfying progression, and combined them with challenging but non-competitive gameplay that rewards co-operative play. As one player put it, “$40 for Helldivers 2 was the best gaming purchase [I’ve] made in the past two years.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Ridiculous’: Helldivers 2 players are over getting cooked by fire
A Helldiver strafes away from a Hulk Automaton launching flames from a weapon in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Ridiculous’: Helldivers 2 players are over getting cooked by fire
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?
A Destroyer in Helldivers 2 orbiting a planet.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Ridiculous’: Helldivers 2 players are over getting cooked by fire
A Helldiver strafes away from a Hulk Automaton launching flames from a weapon in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Ridiculous’: Helldivers 2 players are over getting cooked by fire
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?
A Destroyer in Helldivers 2 orbiting a planet.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 13, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.