Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to defend Marfark

The next Major Order has come down from Super Earth in Helldivers 2, and it’s time we hold our line against the current Automatons invasions. Our current strategy is to hold a specific planet, and we have to band together to focus entirely on defending Marfark.

Rather than it being an entire sector, Super Earth has tasked us with putting all our forces on a single location: Marfark. If we want to hold this point, we’ll need to fire off on all cylinders in Helldivers 2, and we need to bring it under Super Earth’s control. If we don’t do this, the Automatons could gain a powerful foothold in the Andromeda sector that their invasion force has given them, and they could surge into the galaxy’s center.

How to defend Marfark in Helldivers 2

Marfark is one of the planets in the Andromeda sector, and we need to get 100% control of it for Super Earth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to defend Marfark is to protect this location at all costs in Helldivers 2. We can do this by completing various missions in this world at any level. We’ll be battling against the Automatons, so expect to bring plenty of weapons to take out the Gunships, Factory Striders, or the many tanks the Automatons can send out against us. We have until April 18 to complete this objective.

You can begin defending Marfark by going to the Andromeda Sector in the northwest part of the galaxy. It will be the frozen world we have to protect on the border of the Hydra and Nanos sectors. Marfark has the Extreme Cold and Blizzard environmental conditions, which reduce the rate of fire and delay the heat build-up of some weapons while also reducing mobility and visibility if a Blizzard hits your position. You can use these conditions to your advantage when taking on the Automatons.

After we reach 100 percent with Marfark, we need to hold the position until Super Earth sends us further orders. Hopefully for players, this should stop the Automaton advance, and we can retaliate against this heavy force.

All Major Order rewards for defending Marfark in Helldivers 2

Like previous Helldivers 2 Major Orders, all players receive 35 Warbond Bonds if we complete it. These should immediately go into your inventory, and you can use them on any Acquisitions from the current Premium Warbonds, such as the Democratic Demolition page, to receive additional bonuses, like the R-36 Eruptor or the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow.

