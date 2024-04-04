Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation premium Warbond: All rewards

A new premium Warbond is arriving in Helldivers 2 on April 11, giving players a plethora of explosive items to pick up and take to the frontlines.

Super Earth high command has declared that “the time for stealth is over,” and that’s reflected in the destructive firepower features in the Democratic Detonation premium Warbond. The new Warbond features a handful of destructive primary weapons, secondary weapons, armor, and boosters that will be fun for us and a nightmare for both bugs and bots.

Here’s a look at each item included in the next Helldivers 2 premium Warbond, Democratic Detonation. More details like stats and cost will be updated once that information becomes available.

Primary weapons

Bug, meet bolt. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle

This is an armor-penetrating assault rifle with high accuracy and high effectiveness against smaller groups of enemies.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle

This is a bolt-action rifle with jet-assisted shells (like the Dominator rifle) that explode and spread shrapnel in all directions upon impact. It could be very effective against medium armor but also has high team damage potential if fired near allies.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

This is a crossbow that fires explosive bolts “that dish out max damage upon direct impact.” Bolts will drop when fired over long distances.

Armor

Full steam ahead. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

CE-07 Demolition Specialist

Light armor. “Can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.” Could provide resistance or relief to explosive damage.

CE-27 Ground Breaker

Medium armor. Could potentially come equipped with an ability that alters or destroys natural terrain.

FS-55 Devastator

Heavy armor. “Domestic versions of this armor allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.”

All other items

GP-31 Grenade Pistol: A pistol that fires grenades; must be reloaded between shots.

A pistol that fires grenades; must be reloaded between shots. G-123 Thermite Grenade: Grenade that sticks to surfaces and deals burning damage. Could be especially effective against Automatons.

Grenade that sticks to surfaces and deals burning damage. Could be especially effective against Automatons. Expert Extraction Pilot Booster: Reduces the time needed for an extraction shuttle to reach the surface.

Reduces the time needed for an extraction shuttle to reach the surface. New capes and emotes

