How to find and kill Factory Striders in Helldivers 2

The Automatons continue to show they are a true threat to the galaxy in Helldivers 2, and the Factory Strider is one of their most dangerous tools. The Factory Strider is a larger walker, capable of creating outposts to pose additional threats to Super Earth.

Defeating these fearsome foes is a true challenge. Not only do you have to worry about the powerful weaponry strapped to the back and front of the Factory Striders, but they’re also releasing Automaton forces to push you and your Helldivers 2 team back. There are only a few options for taking it down and scoring a victory for Super Earth.

How to defeat the Factory Striders in Helldivers 2

Factory Striders have two forward guns and spawn reinforcements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Factory Striders commonly appear on level nine Helldivers 2 missions, although some players have rarely reported seeing them completing level seven and eight operations. All can pit you against these fearsome foes, but anything below these higher difficulties should not contain a Factory Striders unit.

These units might be moving, or you could get lucky to encounter them while stationary. They’re vulnerable when they’re stationary, making them easy targets. However, they still have a lot of heavy armor protecting them, and cracking through it can be difficult. Although you have several heavy weapons at your disposal, I recommend using your powerful Stratagems to do the most damage against them. I tried using the Quasar laser on it and it didn’t appear to put a dent in its heavy armor.

You want to use the Stratagems with the strongest power in Helldivers 2. Some of my favorite ones you can use against these enemies include the 120MM HE Barrage, 380 MM HE Barrage, Orbital Laser, Railcannon Strike, 500KG Bomb, or Cluster Bomb. You should expect to use at least three of these Stratagems to take down a Walker in Helldivers 2, which means you want to work with other Helldivers on your team to bring it down.

While fighting you, the Factory Strider spawns enemies to fight against you. Not only do you have to watch out for the forward guns of this monstrosity, but expect reinforcements to support it, with several of the smaller grunts moving on your position. You want to remain out of sight as much as possible until you’re ready to bring one of these Walkers down.

After defeating a Factory Strider, these Walkers go down and faceplant into the ground. You won’t have to worry about any additional reinforcements from them, making it much easier to complete the main objective of your Helldivers 2 mission.

