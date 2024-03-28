How to get and use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2

Reinforcements have arrived in Helldivers 2, and we can now use them to aid our attempt to bring democracy to every part of the galaxy. Super Earth has sent the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon to the frontlines, and these can greatly assist us.

Everyone in Helldivers 2 has access to the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, which they can add to their Super Destroyer arsenal. It’s a support weapon that you can send down to yourself. Before you use it, you’ll want to know a few things, such as how to get and best use it. We want to share a few details about this weapon so you can get the most out of it.

How to get the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2

You can purchase the support weapon from the Stratagems menu.

You can buy the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon from the Stratagems page on your Super Destroyer. You can find it under the Engineering Bay, and it’s a support item. You can purchase it for 7,500 Requisition tickets, which shouldn’t take too long to cultivate in Helldivers 2.

Once you’ve purchased the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, add it to your available Stratagems during a mission, and then you can use it as your support weapon. Use this support weapon against larger targets. Avoid using it against smaller foes, such as the grunt Automatons or the smaller Terminids in Helldivers 2.

How to use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon needs a few seconds to charge.

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon is an energy weapon in Helldivers 2. Like other energy weapons, it doesn’t have an ammunition counter. Instead, it has a battery. Every time you fire it, the battery reaches close to full capacity, but you can only fire a single shot before it cools down. The cooldown is not too long, taking six seconds before you can use it again.

The charge up to firing the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon takes four seconds. During this time, ensure you are aiming at a vulnerable part of the enemy’s body, such as the batteries of a Hulk, at its head, the head of a Bile Titan, or the back of a Charger and Bile Spewers. Although the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon is a heavy weapon, you won’t use it to break armor. It will cause a large amount of damage to specific parts of an enemy’s body, but you do need to cut through to reach those locations in Helldivers 2.

Because of the charge-up time and the small swaying from the LAS-99 Quasar, I find that kneeling down is probably the best way to fire the weapon. You can move around while changing and using it, but the accuracy will be significantly lower than if you remain standing still.

Thankfully, because the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon has no ammunition capacity, expect to use it throughout the rest of your Helldivers 2 match unless you lose it. You can also call down others to share with your teammates. Still, given the limited capacity of the weapon, I recommend only one teammate using it, especially if you want someone focusing on the larger enemies you can face off against.

