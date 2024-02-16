Whether you’re completing your Personal Order or are simply fed up of having acid thrown at you from afar, here’s where to find and kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Target Turing for Bile Spewers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bile Spewers are giant bugs with glowing green abdomens. These critters only appear on Medium difficulty levels and higher. You must unlock Medium difficulty for Bile Spewers to spawn, as they can’t appear on Trivial and Easy modes. But, they don’t commonly appear with the rest of the Terminid faction. You need to head to Turing in the Umlaut Sector to find common Bile Spewer spawns.

Unlike the Bile Titan, Brood Commander, and Charger, who have their own elimination missions, the Bile Spewer spawns only in Nests and on objectives. They typically spawn as pairs, so battling them close-range is tough. They also bring many smaller enemies with them, like Bile Scavengers, Warriors, and Hunters.

How to kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Keep a safe distance or you’ll regret it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I highly recommend using long-range weapons against the Bile Spewers. Their main attacks involve throwing acidic bile at you, dealing ticking damage over a short time. They either throw their bile in a line at close-range or as three balls of bile at mid-range. These attacks are incredibly hard to avoid up-close and will kill you incredibly quickly if you’re fighting multiple Bile Spewers at once.

Here are our recommended weapons to kill Bile Spewers:

R-63 Diligence

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

Anti-Material Rifle

Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage

Expendable Anti-Tank

Railgun

Rocket Sentry

Aim only at the abdomen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bile Spewers’ weakness is their giant green sack on their abdomen. You should aim all of your weaponry at the sack, leaving their face and limbs alone. I found great success fighting off these creatures using the Anti-Material Rifle and placing orbital strikes when there are multiple Bile Spewers and many Hunters, Warriors, and Scavengers in the vicinity.

Hunters are difficult to fend off while you’re fighting Bile Spewers. Keep switching between weapons to keep the swarms off your back while you reposition away from the Bile Spewer to get a few good hits in with a long-range weapon.

Leap into prone position to avoid the bile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you decide to fight close-quarters, make sure to have your finger on the prone button to leap into a dolphin dive and avoid any bile coming your way. Fighting the Bile Spewer head-on isn’t recommended, as it’s difficult to shoot the bug’s weak spot when it’s constantly running at you. Regardless of your loadout, make sure to repeatedly move backwards and reposition throughout the fight.

Pick off swarms with your primary and secondary weapons, and use grenades in case bug breaches occur. Use orbital strikes to clear the area while simultaneously dishing out huge damage against the Bile Spewer. The recommended barrages are enough to bring down your target.