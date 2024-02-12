How to defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

Taking down a Bile Titan in Helldivers 2 is one of the toughest challenges you’ll face, and you should learn how to defeat a Bile Titan before you encounter one—which is where we come in.

Of the many enemy types in Helldivers 2, few pose as much of a threat as the Bile Titan, which can kill you and your teammates with just a single step before it even considers attacking directly, so keeping a safe distance from this behemoth is advised.

Plenty of firepower is needed to defeat a Bile Titan, and we’ve broken down everything you need to know here.

How to Eliminate Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

Look out below. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bile Titans are the biggest bug threat you will encounter in Helldivers 2 and eliminating Bile Titans is difficult to do with standard weapons. Instead, call in heavy artillery and support weapons to take down this behemoth quickly.

The easiest way to eliminate a Bile Titan is with the Eagle 500KG Bomb Stratagem, which will wipe out a Bile Titan instantly. However, this Stratagem isn’t unlocked until level 15. If you are at the required level and embarking on a mission where you’re specifically tasked with taking down a Bile Titan, this is your best bet.

Other Stratagems that are extremely handy are the Orbital Railcannon Strike, which has a long cooldown time, or the Recoilless Rifle and Expendable Anti-Tank Launchers. While the latter are handheld weapons, they have the bonus of being able to be used by every member of your squad to inflict heavy damage.

If you need to rely on standard weapons when your Stratagems are on cooldown, or you are out of ammunition, aim for the weak points in the Bile Titan’s mouth and backside. Avoid the heavily armored legs.

The Bile Titan won’t face off against you alone, however. You also have to deal with swarms of smaller enemies. Bring Stratagems like Turrets or the Eagle Strafing Run to quickly take down the fodder, allowing you to focus on the Bile Titan itself.