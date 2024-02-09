Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 can quickly turn the tide of battle, but some are better than others. After putting in time to experiment, we’re here to tell you which are the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2.
There are a variety of approaches you can take with Stratagems in Helldivers 2, providing additions to your arsenal or simply raining hellfire upon the enemies, and finding the perfect balance can be tricky.
If you’ve been carefully saving up materials and are ready to splash out on new tools for your warfare, these are the very best Stratagems you can use.
Best Stratagems to use in Helldivers 2
1. Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
|Unlock Level
|Eight
|Call-In Time
|Six seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|240 seconds
The Orbital 380MM HE Barrage in Helldivers 2 is great for clearing out a large area, providing continued explosions that can easily destroy buildings, armored enemies, and everything in between.
2. Shield Generator Relay
|Unlock Level
|10
|Call-In Time
|Zero seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|90 seconds
The Shield Generator Relay provides cover from enemy projectiles but allows you to continue to fire at enemies. This Stratagem is extremely useful against Automation enemies and, with a short cooldown time, can be used repeatedly.
3. Rocket Sentry
|Unlock Level
|15
|Call-In Time
|Three seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|180 seconds
Automated turrets are extremely effective in Helldivers 2 and the Rocket Sentry is arguably the best at them all, providing powerful attacks that are extremely effective against armored enemies. The Rocket Sentry will mainly target large foes, allowing you to focus on the small threats.
4. Jump Pack
|Unlock Level
|Eight
|Call-In Time
|Five seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|480 seconds
The Jump Pack makes traversal across the terrain in Helldivers 2 much easier but is most effective when used to avoid charging enemies. While it needs to charge between uses, having this Stratagem in your arsenal can be a lifesaver.
5. Eagle 500KG Bomb
|Unlock Level
|15
|Call-In Time
|Zero seconds
|Uses
|One
|Cooldown Time
|N/A
Sometimes, you need to throw caution to the wind and call in the big guns—and they don’t get any bigger than the Eagle 500KG Bomb. Though you can only use this Stratagem once per mission, it’s the most effective way of decimating large enemies.
6. “Guard Dog” Rover
|Unlock Level
|10
|Call-In Time
|Five seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|480 seconds
This Stratagem provides you with a drone that will attack enemies automatically with a laser rifle and will follow you around. Once it needs charging, the “Guard Dog” Rover will return to your backpack. Though the cooldown time is quite lengthy, it’s well worth the wait.
7. Eagle Strafing Run
|Unlock Level
|Two
|Call-In Time
|Zero seconds
|Uses
|Three
|Cooldown Time
|15 seconds
With an extremely short cooldown down and a near-instant deployment, the Eagle Strafing Run is perfect for mowing down hordes of enemies and is particularly effective against Bugs. I highly recommend getting the Eagle Strafing Run as soon as possible.
8. Flamethrower
|Unlock Level
|10
|Call-In Time
|Three seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|480 seconds
The Flamethrower Stratagem provides firepower in the most literal sense and can afflict sustained damage upon enemies when you set them alight. You can also set fire to the ground and make a wall around you—and, if you really want to, you can BBQ your teammates.
9. Stalwart
|Unlock Level
|Two
|Call-In Time
|Three seconds
|Uses
|Unlimited
|Cooldown Time
|480 seconds
Though it may be tempting to opt for a high-power weapon to call in, the Stalwart is ideal as it has an extremely quick reload time and can mow through small enemies. While they might not be the biggest threat, it’s easy to be overrun by them and this approach lessens that concern.