Helldivers 2 missing Daily Orders, explained

For as popular as it’s been, Helldivers 2 has also proved notoriously buggy, with the missing Daily Orders being just the most recent issue fans are forced to deal with.

As the name implies, Daily Orders are supposed to be, well, daily objectives you can complete to earn some extra Warbond Medals. However, as of late, Helldivers 2 players have reported how the Daily Orders simply aren’t appearing for them. While not as egregious as some other errors, like the one causing Super Credits to disappear, it’s an annoying problem nonetheless, but we do at least have an idea of why it’s happened in the first place.

Why aren’t Daily Orders appearing in Helldivers 2?

As it turns out, the lack of Daily Orders can once again be blamed on Helldivers 2’s servers. It’s well known by now how Helldivers 2’s servers have struggled to keep up with the number of players, so addressing that has been a priority at Arrowhead Game Studios. In fact, on Feb. 23, Arrowhead boss Johan Pilestedt revealed a new update had bumped up the maximum player count to 700,000, which should’ve resulted in shorter wait times.

Unfortunately, this is also apparently the cause for the missing Daily Orders. In an X post (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 25, when asked about the issue, Pilestedt said “something broke” as a result of the update. He hasn’t gone into any further details, only promising the team would look into it after the weekend.

Can you fix missing Daily Orders in Helldivers 2?

Stick to clearing missions for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As far as we can tell, no, there’s no real fix for the missing Daily Orders. You could always try resetting Helldivers 2, but it’s not guaranteed to work. There’s also no option to refresh the order, as in swap the daily objective for a different one, so you unfortunately have little choice. With any luck, an official fix will arrive very soon.

While the situation’s hardly ideal, it’s thankfully not like Daily Orders are the only way to earn Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2. Simply completing missions on the Galactic War Map should help you accrue enough to unlock more weapons and armor cosmetics from the free battle pass.