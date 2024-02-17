How to farm Medals in Helldivers 2

Greetings, Helldiver! Are you looking to further your progression in the Warbond System, like a good citizen? You’re in luck. There are several things you can do to farm Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2 and access those endgame weapons that turn monsters into mulch.

Warbond Medals are a currency in Helldivers 2 and are counted at the top-right of your pause screen. They are used solely for the Warbond passes—found through the Acquisitions Menu while on your Super Destroyer. Here’s how you can farm Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2.

The best ways to get Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2

Those “Mission Completed” bonuses are no joke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best farming method for Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2 is completing high-difficulty Operations which have plenty of Defense, Blitz, and Escort missions in them. In addition, make sure you complete your daily Major Order, which rewards you with 15 Warbond Medals on completion. Preferably, taking part in Operations on planets that align with your Major Orders will maximize your Warbond Medals per day.

In a best-case scenario, you can earn around 45 Medals in 30 minutes on endgame missions if you roll three Defense, Blitz, or Escort missions, though that’s only once per day. Other mission types, while taking longer, can provide additional Warbond Medals if you get lucky.

How to quickly get Medals in Helldivers 2

The Warbond is your primary method of getting equipment and spending medals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three methods to get Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2. They include:

Completing high-difficulty operations. On higher difficulties, for every Mission you complete, you’ll get an increasingly high number of Warbond Medals. For example, on Suicide Mission, you get six for your first mission, eight for your second, and 10 for your third, as long as they’re all part of the same operation. Failing any of these missions will lock you out of higher-tier rewards.

Alongside campaign-long Major Orders, Helldivers will receive a Mission that requires them to kill targets like Bile Spewers, complete specific objectives, or utilize specific gear. These missions have a timer of one day, rather than the two-week timer of other Major Orders. They also reward you with 15 Warbond Medals, surpassing even high-end mission rewards.

Alongside campaign-long Major Orders, Helldivers will receive a Mission that requires them to kill targets like Bile Spewers, complete specific objectives, or utilize specific gear. These missions have a timer of one day, rather than the two-week timer of other Major Orders. They also reward you with 15 Warbond Medals, surpassing even high-end mission rewards. Finding them in the wild. You can also find one to three Warbond Medals as a drop option behind Vaults, within crashed shuttles, or among long-dead corpses, also known as Minor Locations of Interest. These are completely random, and share a drop pool with Requisitions, Super Credits, support weapons, samples, and other miscellaneous paraphernalia.

Of these methods, high-difficulty operations are the ones which you can farm while not having a daily limitation. All mission types share the same Warbond Medal reward for completing them—a 40-minute long Egg breaking excursion will give you the same six medals that a five-minute Defense mission provides.

That means, if you manage to find an operation with two or three Defense, Blitz, or Escort missions, you can earn all Warbond Medals within that Operation in 30 minutes. That’s upwards of 20 to 32 Medals, depending on your difficulty setting. We highly recommend pushing your limits and unlocking these higher difficulties if you want your farm to be more efficient.

However, the 15 Medals for short-term Daily Orders are very important to a typical farm. Most of these can be done simultaneously alongside an Operation, and this method is crucial for getting as many Medals as possible in a short time. For example, the “Kill 20 Scout Strider” mission can be completed during Defend missions while in Automaton territory.

Best Warbond Medal Farm for single-player games

Cracking these shuttles can lead to glorious Medals, or something else entirely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Farming dropped Warbond Medals during a mission is viable if you’re playing solo or doing low-difficulty missions with friends. Medals found at Minor Locations of Interest in Helldivers 2 are completely random and share a pool with most other resources in the game. Finding Minor Locations of Interest and trying to get as many Medals and Super Credits as possible makes more sense when clearing a mission only gets you one to four Medals anyways.

If you’re on a longer mission and see a Diamond icon on your map, you should check it out. Clearing it of bugs and looting the shuttle, or blasting the locked door with a grenade, can get you up to nine Warbond Medals if luck favors you. If you’re having trouble finding these diamonds, upgrading your Radar—either through Boosters, Modules, or the Radar Tower sub-objective—can show more of these locations on your map.