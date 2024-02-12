Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 provides plenty of firepower in the fight to defend Super Earth, and Boosters are a valuable item. But there has been some confusion on whether they are one-time use.

Recommended Videos

Boosters give benefits to you and your squad in Helldivers 2, so you should look to have them equipped for every mission. They’re an important part of your loadout, alongside your weapons and Stratagems.

The feature’s name can be confusing, considering many other games have Boosters as single-use items. We’re here to clear up any confusion you may have.

Are Boosters single-use in Helldivers 2?

A key tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boosters in Helldivers 2 can be used an unlimited number of times once unlocked. But only one person per team can have a particular Booster equipped, so you cannot stack the bonuses provided.

Boosters provide boosts for your entire squad, and you can stack different Boosters to get a huge boost ahead of a mission. But you cannot equip the same Booster as someone else in your squad. As such, it’s best to speak to teammates to see what Boosters they have and decide what each squad member will equip so you maximize the bonuses you receive.

Boosters must be equipped ahead of a mission, so remember to do this ahead of each deployment. Fortunately, once you get into the habit of equipping Boosters, it shouldn’t be a problem.

There are seven Boosters to unlock in Helldivers 2, but each player can only equip one at a time. This means you’ll have to be selective about which ones you choose ahead of each mission, and you’ll have to work hard to collect enough Medals to unlock them all.