Category:
Helldivers 2

Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?

An important question.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 05:28 am
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 provides plenty of firepower in the fight to defend Super Earth, and Boosters are a valuable item. But there has been some confusion on whether they are one-time use.

Recommended Videos

Boosters give benefits to you and your squad in Helldivers 2, so you should look to have them equipped for every mission. They’re an important part of your loadout, alongside your weapons and Stratagems.

The feature’s name can be confusing, considering many other games have Boosters as single-use items. We’re here to clear up any confusion you may have.

Are Boosters single-use in Helldivers 2?

A booster in Helldivers 2
A key tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boosters in Helldivers 2 can be used an unlimited number of times once unlocked. But only one person per team can have a particular Booster equipped, so you cannot stack the bonuses provided.

Boosters provide boosts for your entire squad, and you can stack different Boosters to get a huge boost ahead of a mission. But you cannot equip the same Booster as someone else in your squad. As such, it’s best to speak to teammates to see what Boosters they have and decide what each squad member will equip so you maximize the bonuses you receive.

Boosters must be equipped ahead of a mission, so remember to do this ahead of each deployment. Fortunately, once you get into the habit of equipping Boosters, it shouldn’t be a problem.

There are seven Boosters to unlock in Helldivers 2, but each player can only equip one at a time. This means you’ll have to be selective about which ones you choose ahead of each mission, and you’ll have to work hard to collect enough Medals to unlock them all.

related content
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
A rocket on a launchpad in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hellpods descending onto planet in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
A rocket on a launchpad in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hellpods descending onto planet in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.