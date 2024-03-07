Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Tien Kwan

The next Major Order has gone out in Helldivers 2, and the Automatons have initiated a counterattack against Super Earth. They’re launching an assault on Tien Kwan, where the mech production is happening, hoping to prevent mechs from making their way to other Helldivers.

You and your squad have a short time to work together to help liberate Tien Kwan. There will be a distinct reward for completing this task in Helldivers 2, and possibly a hidden reward for all players, likely with the release of the highly anticipated mechs that have been teased for weeks.

How to defend Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2

You can find Tien Kwan in the Theseus Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you liberate Tien Kwan is by participating in Helldivers 2 missions on the map and accepting missions alongside your allies. You can complete any mission difficulty on Tien Kwan to add to the sector’s defense, but the major orders for liberating the planet are ending on March 10. Until then, we have to liberate Tien Kwan and save the mech production.

If you want to maximize the amount you contribute, make sure to complete more difficult missions with more players. You can offer additional support to liberate Tien Kwan through the harder missions. However, you and your squad might be unable to complete them, especially any above the Suicide Mission difficulty. You want to find the best balance between difficulty level and how your squad can tackle this, as losing a mission benefits the Automatons, not your fellow Helldivers.

These major orders were issued after Helldivers 2 players pushed back against the Terminids and their assault on Angel’s Venture and Heeth. Defending Tien Kwan is much more personal. Leading up to defending Tien Kwan, the Helldivers 2 development team had been teasing the arrival of usable mechs that players could call down from their Super Destroyers. To generate hype around the launch, the development team issued these major orders to unite Helldivers 2 players to work together to get them released, which is a great way to get more players in the game and excited about upcoming content.

After liberating Tien Kwan, I’m looking forward to seeing the mechs in action in Helldivers 2. We don’t have an exact release date for them yet, but given the nature of these unique orders, it could be very soon.

All rewards for completing Major Order liberating Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2

I can confirm that every Helldivers 2 player who assists with liberating Tien Kwan should receive 50 Warbond Medals by the end of the major order. These rewards only go out to players who participated in this limited-time major order. We’ll need to hit 100 percent control for Super Earth by the end of the countdown, or no one receives the rewards.