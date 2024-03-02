Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to defend Angel’s Venture and Heeth

The next Major Order has gone out in Helldivers 2, and they come directly from Super Earth. All Helldivers need to redirect their efforts to defending two core planets from the Terminids: Angel’s Venture and Heeth.

These planets are in the Orion Sector, on the east side of the galaxy in Helldivers 2. The Major Orders allow you to earn multiple rewards so long as you assist in completing the objective before time runs out, and you should have several days to defend Angel’s Venture and Heeth.

How you go about doing this is up to you, but I recommend bringing multiple squadmates with you to complete the most dangerous missions to maximize your rewards.

How to complete Major Order Defend Heeth and Angel’s Venture in Helldivers 2

Visit the Orion Sector to find Heeth and Angel’s Venture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can defend Heeth and Angel’s Venture by participating in missions on these planets in Helldivers 2. You only need to complete at least one mission on either planet to earn the rewards at the end if the rest of the community succeeds in holding these locations. To complete these Major Orders, hold Heeth and Angel’s Venture at 100 percent when the timer reaches zero on March 6.

Initially, these planets were controlled and protected by Super Earth. However, I imagine the gamemaster in Helldivers 2—the one pulling the strings behind the enemy movements—will likely change things up. After successfully liberating Veld, it makes sense that the Terminids are pushing back harder now.

If you want to make any traction on these missions, prioritize these planets and bounce between them. I expect the Terminids to push back against Super Earth control, which means the percentages will change throughout the weekend, and you have a short time to help hold these locations with other Helldivers 2 teams.

All rewards for Major Order on Heeth and Angel’s Venture in Helldivers 2

When the dust settles after the time for the Major Orders runs out, all Helldivers 2 players who participated receive 45 Warbond Medals. However, these rewards only go out to the community if Heeth and Angel’s Venture are 100 percent under Super Earth’s control by the end of the event.

If they’re not, and there’s a single Terminid on any of these worlds, no rewards go out. We’ll have to deal with the ramifications of letting down our superiors on Super Earth. Good luck, Helldivers.