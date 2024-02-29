Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Liberate Veld

The next Major Order has come to Helldivers 2, and it’s time to return to the Terminid front on the east side of space. Your next objective is to specifically target the planet Veld and liberate it from the Terminid menace.

You have a limited time to complete this objective, like any Major Order in Helldivers 2. Before the time runs out, work with your fellow companions in Helldivers 2 to tear the Terminid threat from the planet and repel them at all costs. There are multiple ways you can do this before the Major Order resets and you have new orders from Super Earth.

How to complete Major Order Liberate Veld in Helldivers 2

You can find Veld in the Orion Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to assist in Liberating Veld is to participate in missions on this planet. You can do this on any difficulty in Helldivers 2, as any small amount helps defeat the Terminids and push them back into the Orion Sector. Previously, it was the Automatons, and they were launching a counterattack against Super Earth.

You can start these missions anytime by bringing your Super Destroyer to this position in the Orion Sector and selecting any mission. As you complete more challenging missions in Helldivers 2, these campaigns are much longer, and have more choices. Not only are they harder, but they offer a variety of missions for you to complete. If you want to earn the most Medals and Requisitions for your Helldivers 2 team, choose the hardest difficulty and have every party member slot filled. I wouldn’t recommend doing the more complex missions with random party members.

The Terminid forces will push back against all Helldivers in Helldivers 2. The only way to succeed against them is for the Helldivers 2 community to work together. A single player can’t complete it, and the more players who work together on completing missions on Veld, the faster you’ll be liberating it.

The Liberate Veld mission is only available for four days. After this point, the mission resets with a new Major Order in Helldivers 2, and further orders from Super Earth will go out. We’ll figure out where we’re going to go from there. Hopefully, before this happens, you can make your way to Veld at least once and help other Helldivers liberate it from the Terminids, adding additional territories to Super Earth. It seems to switch back and forth between Terminids and Automatons, so we can expect an Automaton Major Order after this one.