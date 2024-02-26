Why are my Major Orders not progressing in Helldivers 2?

Major Orders look engaging and are a great way to farm extra rewards in Helldivers 2. However, these special quests can be confusing for fans when it comes to tracking progression.

Most Major Orders come with simple objectives like winning Defend Campaigns against the Automatons. After losing one then winning the next, I was confused to see my progression bar stuck at zero. Upon closer look, I realized my understanding of this quest type couldn’t be more wrong since its progression wasn’t only tied to my gameplay.

Are Major Orders bugged in Helldivers 2?

Together, there will be liberation and democracy. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Major Orders aren’t bugged in Helldivers 2. The reason why players think it may have a progression error is because they are community tasks and not individual quests.

When you complete missions, you’ll be contributing to Major Orders. You’ll notice a change when Helldivers 2’s player base starts completing the objective for the whole planet and eventually liberates it. You shouldn’t stop completing missions, since each successful mission will count towards the Major Order efforts.

While contributing to the joint efforts in Helldivers 2, you can give it a harder push with the best loadouts. With the highest-ranked guns on our weapon tier list, you should be able to make a worthy contribution to the community offensive.

How to claim Major Order rewards in Helldivers 2?

Rewards from Major Orders should automatically appear in your account. If that’s not the case, you can restart the game. Reward distributions can also be delayed slightly when the game is having server problems. This should automatically resolve when Helldivers 2 gets more servers.

Major Order rewards might be underwhelming for some, but considering they’re also basically your democratic duty in Helldivers 2, it’ll be hard to say no.