Best loadouts in Helldivers 2

What's the best of the best?
Published: Feb 25, 2024 08:52 pm
Immobilized Devastator with arm shot off in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With four limited slots for Stratagem and so many primary weapons to choose from, it can be difficult to pick which loadout to use in Helldivers 2. When the grind for max levels and Medals finally stops, the experimentation truly begins—and lucky for you we’ve already tested a bunch of Helldivers 2‘s very best loadouts.

Helldivers 2: Best loadouts

Stratagem selection on loadout in Helldivers 2
Choose a loadout that simplifies your mission objective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadouts are made up of three compartments in Helldivers 2. You have armor, primary weapons, and Stratagems. There is no right or wrong way to play Helldivers 2. But it is important to match your loadout to your build, specifically to your armor weight (light, medium, or heavy).

Solo Helldivers should use a more balanced and versatile loadout that can adapt to different battle settings. You want to pick a loadout based on the mission you are entering. If you know you’re targeting a fully-armored enemy, equip armor-piercing weapons and powerful Stratagems. On the other hand, thinning hordes of enemies in 12-minute missions requires fast-firing weapons and Stratagems with immediate use.

Best loadout against the Automaton

EAT aimed in at a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2
A little overkill but the EAT is incredibly powerful against fully-armored enemies on higher difficulties. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Armor type: Medium (DP-40 Hero of the Federation or SA-12 Servo Assisted)
  • Primary weapon: R-63 Diligence or Liberator Penetrator
  • Grenade: G-12 High Explosive or G-3 Smoke
  • Support weapon: Stalwart or Expendable Anti-Tank
  • Backpack: Supply Pack or Shield Generator Pack
  • Artillery: Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
  • Sentry: Mortar Sentry
LoadoutDifficulty LevelsDetails
DP-40 Hero of the FederationEasy to HelldiveFast-firing-rate machine gun that quickly kills hordes and deals sufficient damage to armor.
SA-12 Servo AssistedChallenging to HelldiveExtra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase in throwing range.
R-63 DiligenceEasy to HardLight armor piercing with mid- to long-range precision, great for hitting weak spots but weak to heavy armor.
Liberator PenetratorHard to HelldiveMedium armor piercing rounds, making it a more viable choice against heavily armored enemies.
G-12 High ExplosiveTrivial to HelldiveHigh-impact grenade, useful against medium and heavily armored enemies. Easily destroys Fabricators.
G-3 SmokeHard to HelldiveLimit the enemy line of sight to safely reposition or reload a support weapon. Useful during Bot Breaches and clearing Outposts.
Stalwart Trivial to ChallengingOne-shots heavily armored enemies. One-time use however.
Expendable Anti-TankHard to HelldiveOne-shots heavily armored enemies. One-time use.
Supply PackChallenging to HelldiveReplenishes ammunition, stims, and grenades.
Shield Generator PackHard to HelldiveProtects Helldiver from incoming fire.
Orbital 120MM HE BarrageEasy to HelldiveMultiple airstrikes across a massive radius.
Orbital Walking BarrageEasy to HelldiveA barrage that moves forward, with multiple artillery strikes following one after another.
Mortar SentryHard to HelldiveLimit the enemy line of sight to reposition or reload a support weapon safely. Useful during Bot Breaches and clearing Outposts.

Due to the Automatons’ weaponry, limb damage from explosions is common. Use range when battling the Automaton. Pinpoint their weakness, aim for their back, exposed head, and limbs to bypass their armor. As you rise through the difficulty settings, switch to powerful weaponry like the Anti-Tank or Recoilless Rifle to take down tougher targets. The Shield Generator prevents incoming fire, while the Hero of the Federation armor increases your survivability even when your limbs break or you receive explosive damage from grenades, cannons, and launchers.

Best loadout against the Terminid

Gatling Barrage called in on Bile Spewer in Helldivers 2
Call down an Orbital Precision Strike on an unsuspecting enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Armor type: Light (SC-34 Infiltrator)
  • Primary weapon: SG-225 Breaker or PLAS-1 Scorcher
  • Grenade: G-16 Impact
  • Support weapon: Railgun or Flamethrower
  • Backpack: Supply Pack
  • Artiller: Orbital Precision Strike or Eagle Napalm Airstrike
  • Sentry: Rocket Sentry or “Guard Dog”
LoadoutDifficulty LevelsDetails
SC-34 InfiltratorEasy to HelldiveMinimap markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent.
SG-225 BreakerEasy to HelldiveAim for headshots at exposed Terminid flesh for a quick and easy kill.
PLAS-1 ScorcherChallenging to HelldiveHighly mobile weapon with good damage, perfect for a light build.
G-16 ImpactEasy to HelldivePull the grenade pin and throw immediately to kill a small group of enemies within a single explosion. Throw into Nest holes for mission objectives.
RailgunChallenging to HelldiveCharged armor-piercing shots to take down fully armored enemies.
Flamethrower Easy to HelldiveQuickly kills low-tiered enemies and deals damage over time to flesh. Hold to use and pierce through enemy armor. Easily destroys Terminid Nests.
Supply PackChallenging to HelldiveReplenishes ammunition, stims, and grenades.
Orbital Precision StrikeEasy to HelldiveA precision shot that can kill a fully armored enemy. Best used in Elimination Missions and to ambush large enemies like the Charger.
Eagle Napalm AirstrikeChallenging to HelldiveCreates a wall of fire after heavy artillery strike to deal ticking damage and stop the Terminid from pushing.
Rocket SentryHard to HelldiveProtects Helldiver from incoming fire.
“Guard Dog”Easy to HelldiveMultiple airstrikes across a massive radius.

Terminid are weak to fire, making weapons with fire damage essential when facing this faction. You can deal a ton of damage over time using the Flamethrower, grenades, and fire-based artillery strikes. The Orbital Precision Strike is perfect against fully armored enemies like the Brood Commander, Hive Guard, or Charger.

Finally, the best Helldivers 2 loadouts are relatively interchangeable depending on the mission objectives, selected difficulty level, and enemy types. Aim for flesh against the Terminid using fire and explosive damage and deal critical damage with precision to incapacitate any Automaton threats. All enemies have weaknesses in their limbs and exposed heads. Aim for these weaknesses to quickly immobilize the targets.

