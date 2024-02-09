All missions in Helldivers 2

Some missions in Helldivers 2 are far simpler than others. But don’t be fooled by that 40-minute mission timer. Have a crack at every mission, regardless of whether you’re solo or playing with a team to learn what you’re best at. Here are all the missions in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2: All missions and their objectives
Helldivers 2 offers various mission types focussed around the two factions. Each faction has its own unique set of missions as you fight against the invading lifeforms that threaten the Super Earth. There are a minimum of three missions per difficulty setting on each planet. These can be filtered by each unlocked difficulty, keeping the mission type but increasing the amount of enemies that spawn on the map.
Helldivers 2 missions are separated into four types of Operations: Defend Freedom, Bug Extermination, Destroy Automatons, and Protect Liberty. Each Operation has missions, with some overlapping one another. New mission objectives are added as you unlock harder difficulties.
The same missions will frequently appear throughout your Helldiver career, regardless of your chosen difficulty. Most missions with multiple objectives give you 40 minutes to complete. Other missions with objectives like killing a specific amount of enemies have more limited timers (10 to 12 minutes). Use the mission timer wisely. Complete the objectives as quickly as you can while looting resources (Samples, ammo, and Stratagem weapons) to handle hordes at the extraction point.
Helldivers 2 is intended to be played with four players. Therefore, solo players will naturally have a tougher time completing missions as a lot are easier to complete with a team, stocked on ammo, Boosters, and Stratagems. Let’s dive into every mission available in Helldivers 2 and our recommended party size for each type.
All Defend Freedom missions (Terminid Faction)
|Mission
|Timer
|Description
|Party size
|Spread Democracy
|40 minutes
|Raise the Super Earth flag.
|Solo or team
|Activate E-710 Pumps
|40 minutes
|Re-activate the E-710 pumps using three valves.
|Solo or team
|Upload Escape Pod Data
|40 minutes
|Collect data from crashed escape pod.
|Solo or team
|Conduct Geological Survey
|40 minutes
|Conduct a survey to find valuable ore.
|Solo or team
|Eradicate Terminid Swarm
|10 minutes
|Kill a specific amount of Terminid.
|Team
All Bug Extermination missions (Terminid Faction)
|Mission
|Timer
|Description
|Party size
|Eliminate Brood Commander
|40 minutes
|Find and defeat the Brood Commander.
|Solo or team
|Eliminate Charger
|40 minutes
|Find and defeat the Charger.
|Solo or team
|Launch ICBM
|40 minutes
|Launch the local ICBM with shells and terminal activation.
|Team
|Purge Hatcheries
|40 minutes
|Destroy all Terminid eggs.
|Team
|Blitz: Search and Destroy
|12 minutes
|Destroy all Terminid structures.
|Team
All Protect Liberty missions (Automaton Faction)
|Mission
|Timer
|Description
|Party size
|Pump Fuel to ICBM
|40 minutes
|Reactivate the fuelling station to launch the ICBM.
|Solo or team
|Spread Democracy
|40 minutes
|Raise the Super Earth flag.
|Solo or team
|Upload Escape Pod Data
|40 minutes
|Collect data from crashed escape pod.
|Solo or team
|Eradicate Automaton Forces
|10 minutes
|Kill Automatons.
|Team
|Conduct Geological Survey
|40 minutes
|Conduct a survey to find valuable ore.
|Solo or team
|Blitz: Search and Destroy
|12 minutes
|Find and defeat the Automaton Fabricators.
|Team
|Sabotage Supply Bases
|40 minutes
|Destroy fuel and munitions stockpiles inside Automaton territory.
|Solo or team
|Terminate Illegal Broadcast
|40 minutes
|Find and turn off the illegal broadcast using the terminal.
|Solo or team
All Destroy Automatons Operation missions (Automaton Faction)
|Mission
|Faction
|Timer
|Description
|Party size
|Sabotage Supply Bases
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Destroy fuel and munitions stockpiles inside Automaton territory.
|Solo or team
|Terminate Illegal Broadcast
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Find and turn off the illegal broadcast using the terminal.
|Solo or team
|Sabotage Air Case
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Sabotage Air capabilities in Automaton territory.
|Solo or team
|Eradicate Automaton Forces
|Automaton
|10 minutes
|Kill a set amount of Automaton.
|Team
|Eliminate Automaton Hulk
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Locate and defeat the Automaton Hulk.
|Solo or team
|Destroy Transmission Network
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Find and turn off the Transmission Stream antenna.
|Solo or team
|Eliminate Automaton Devastator
|Automaton
|40 minutes
|Locate and defeat the Automaton Devastator.
|Solo or team