All missions in Helldivers 2

Some missions in Helldivers 2 are far simpler than others. But don’t be fooled by that 40-minute mission timer. Have a crack at every mission, regardless of whether you’re solo or playing with a team to learn what you’re best at. Here are all the missions in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All missions and their objectives

Some missions are punishing for solo players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 offers various mission types focussed around the two factions. Each faction has its own unique set of missions as you fight against the invading lifeforms that threaten the Super Earth. There are a minimum of three missions per difficulty setting on each planet. These can be filtered by each unlocked difficulty, keeping the mission type but increasing the amount of enemies that spawn on the map.

Helldivers 2 missions are separated into four types of Operations: Defend Freedom, Bug Extermination, Destroy Automatons, and Protect Liberty. Each Operation has missions, with some overlapping one another. New mission objectives are added as you unlock harder difficulties.

The same missions will frequently appear throughout your Helldiver career, regardless of your chosen difficulty. Most missions with multiple objectives give you 40 minutes to complete. Other missions with objectives like killing a specific amount of enemies have more limited timers (10 to 12 minutes). Use the mission timer wisely. Complete the objectives as quickly as you can while looting resources (Samples, ammo, and Stratagem weapons) to handle hordes at the extraction point.

Helldivers 2 is intended to be played with four players. Therefore, solo players will naturally have a tougher time completing missions as a lot are easier to complete with a team, stocked on ammo, Boosters, and Stratagems. Let’s dive into every mission available in Helldivers 2 and our recommended party size for each type.

All Defend Freedom missions (Terminid Faction)

Mission Timer Description Party size Spread Democracy 40 minutes Raise the Super Earth flag. Solo or team Activate E-710 Pumps 40 minutes Re-activate the E-710 pumps using three valves. Solo or team Upload Escape Pod Data 40 minutes Collect data from crashed escape pod. Solo or team Conduct Geological Survey 40 minutes Conduct a survey to find valuable ore. Solo or team Eradicate Terminid Swarm 10 minutes Kill a specific amount of Terminid. Team

All Bug Extermination missions (Terminid Faction)

Mission Timer Description Party size Eliminate Brood Commander 40 minutes Find and defeat the Brood Commander. Solo or team Eliminate Charger 40 minutes Find and defeat the Charger. Solo or team Launch ICBM 40 minutes Launch the local ICBM with shells and terminal activation. Team Purge Hatcheries 40 minutes Destroy all Terminid eggs. Team Blitz: Search and Destroy 12 minutes Destroy all Terminid structures. Team

All Protect Liberty missions (Automaton Faction)

Mission Timer Description Party size Pump Fuel to ICBM 40 minutes Reactivate the fuelling station to launch the ICBM. Solo or team Spread Democracy 40 minutes Raise the Super Earth flag. Solo or team Upload Escape Pod Data 40 minutes Collect data from crashed escape pod. Solo or team Eradicate Automaton Forces 10 minutes Kill Automatons. Team Conduct Geological Survey 40 minutes Conduct a survey to find valuable ore. Solo or team Blitz: Search and Destroy 12 minutes Find and defeat the Automaton Fabricators. Team Sabotage Supply Bases 40 minutes Destroy fuel and munitions stockpiles inside Automaton territory. Solo or team Terminate Illegal Broadcast 40 minutes Find and turn off the illegal broadcast using the terminal. Solo or team

All Destroy Automatons Operation missions (Automaton Faction)