All missions in Helldivers 2

These missions aren't for everyone.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 9, 2024 10:36 am
Some missions in Helldivers 2 are far simpler than others. But don’t be fooled by that 40-minute mission timer. Have a crack at every mission, regardless of whether you’re solo or playing with a team to learn what you’re best at. Here are all the missions in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All missions and their objectives

Sabotage Air Base mission overview on Helldivers 2
Some missions are punishing for solo players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 offers various mission types focussed around the two factions. Each faction has its own unique set of missions as you fight against the invading lifeforms that threaten the Super Earth. There are a minimum of three missions per difficulty setting on each planet. These can be filtered by each unlocked difficulty, keeping the mission type but increasing the amount of enemies that spawn on the map.

Helldivers 2 missions are separated into four types of Operations: Defend Freedom, Bug Extermination, Destroy Automatons, and Protect Liberty. Each Operation has missions, with some overlapping one another. New mission objectives are added as you unlock harder difficulties.

The same missions will frequently appear throughout your Helldiver career, regardless of your chosen difficulty. Most missions with multiple objectives give you 40 minutes to complete. Other missions with objectives like killing a specific amount of enemies have more limited timers (10 to 12 minutes). Use the mission timer wisely. Complete the objectives as quickly as you can while looting resources (Samples, ammo, and Stratagem weapons) to handle hordes at the extraction point.

Helldivers 2 is intended to be played with four players. Therefore, solo players will naturally have a tougher time completing missions as a lot are easier to complete with a team, stocked on ammo, Boosters, and Stratagems. Let’s dive into every mission available in Helldivers 2 and our recommended party size for each type.

All Defend Freedom missions (Terminid Faction)

MissionTimerDescriptionParty size
Spread Democracy40 minutesRaise the Super Earth flag.Solo or team
Activate E-710 Pumps40 minutesRe-activate the E-710 pumps using three valves.Solo or team
Upload Escape Pod Data40 minutesCollect data from crashed escape pod.Solo or team
Conduct Geological Survey40 minutesConduct a survey to find valuable ore.Solo or team
Eradicate Terminid Swarm10 minutesKill a specific amount of Terminid.Team

All Bug Extermination missions (Terminid Faction)

MissionTimerDescriptionParty size
Eliminate Brood Commander40 minutesFind and defeat the Brood Commander.Solo or team
Eliminate Charger40 minutesFind and defeat the Charger.Solo or team
Launch ICBM40 minutesLaunch the local ICBM with shells and terminal activation.Team
Purge Hatcheries40 minutesDestroy all Terminid eggs.Team
Blitz: Search and Destroy12 minutesDestroy all Terminid structures.Team

All Protect Liberty missions (Automaton Faction)

MissionTimerDescriptionParty size
Pump Fuel to ICBM40 minutesReactivate the fuelling station to launch the ICBM.Solo or team
Spread Democracy40 minutesRaise the Super Earth flag.Solo or team
Upload Escape Pod Data40 minutesCollect data from crashed escape pod.Solo or team
Eradicate Automaton Forces10 minutesKill Automatons.Team
Conduct Geological Survey40 minutesConduct a survey to find valuable ore.Solo or team
Blitz: Search and Destroy12 minutesFind and defeat the Automaton Fabricators.Team
Sabotage Supply Bases40 minutesDestroy fuel and munitions stockpiles inside Automaton territory.Solo or team
Terminate Illegal Broadcast40 minutesFind and turn off the illegal broadcast using the terminal.Solo or team

All Destroy Automatons Operation missions (Automaton Faction)

MissionFactionTimerDescriptionParty size
Sabotage Supply BasesAutomaton40 minutesDestroy fuel and munitions stockpiles inside Automaton territory.Solo or team
Terminate Illegal BroadcastAutomaton40 minutesFind and turn off the illegal broadcast using the terminal.Solo or team
Sabotage Air CaseAutomaton40 minutesSabotage Air capabilities in Automaton territory.Solo or team
Eradicate Automaton ForcesAutomaton10 minutesKill a set amount of Automaton.Team
Eliminate Automaton HulkAutomaton40 minutesLocate and defeat the Automaton Hulk.Solo or team
Destroy Transmission NetworkAutomaton40 minutesFind and turn off the Transmission Stream antenna. Solo or team
Eliminate Automaton DevastatorAutomaton40 minutesLocate and defeat the Automaton Devastator.Solo or team
