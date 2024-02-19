What are Devastators in Helldivers 2?

Devastators are one of many vicious and very disturbing enemies in Helldivers 2, and you need to know what they look like and how to kill them.

Recommended Videos

Despite the obvious satire and light-hearted nature of Helldivers 2, there’s a menacing beast beneath the surface teeming with all manner of ungodly entities. All enemies in Helldivers 2 are a problem, with Devastators proving to be a major pain in the butt.

Their Terminator-esque eyes are intimidating enough on their own, but when you factor in their integrated weapons, they become deadly. Let’s run through everything you need to know about the Automaton Devastators right here.

How to defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2

Aim for the head! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to defeating Devastators quickly in Helldivers 2 is to aim for its exposed head—the main weak point. You need to concentrate your fire on this area for maximum damage and swiftly bring forth their demise.

While they hit hard with rockets and blaster shots, the limited mobility of these bipedal robots means you can dodge and evade them and don’t need to risk them getting too close to you. So, ranged attacks pointing at the vulnerable head and face should get the job done.

For the basic variants at least, for more armored upgrades, make sure you’re packing some explosives and weapons with a wide radius of DPS potential—our Helldivers 2 weapon tier list has deeper insight into this.

How to complete Forced Decommissioning Personal Order in Helldivers 2

The Forced Decommissioning Personal Order in Helldivers 2 requires you to “Kill 15 Devastators.“

Personal Orders act as Daily Challenges, and you’ll get refreshed orders each day—with Forced Decommissioning being just one of the possible tasks. Quite simply, find and track down 15 Devastators, make sure you kill them, and it should count toward your overall total.

Where to find Devastators in Helldivers 2

Your best bet for finding Devastators in Helldivers 2 is west in the “Automaton” section of the map. Try and find a mission specifically targeting Devastators, and replay the mission several times if needed. Also, look out for “Bot Drop” events that produce more Devastators and speed up the process.

Devastators are a universal foe, meaning you should be able to fight against them on any of the Helldivers 2 difficulty settings. If you’re struggling and just want to complete the objective, there’s no harm in dropping it down to the Trivial difficulty setting.