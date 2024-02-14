Helldivers 2 enemy list: All enemies

There is nothing more important than knowing your Helldivers 2 enemy. Their strengths, weaknesses, how they behave, and most specifically, when they spawn are all essential to building your survival knowledge. It’s time to fight back, Helldiver. Here is every enemy you can face in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

All enemies in Helldivers 2, listed

Don’t get on its bad side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 is in the middle of Galactic War…for the second time. A common foe, the Terminid, rears its head to rebel against the humans, taking out planet farms and innocent humans in the process. While mankind won against the Terminid, Illuminates, and Cyborgs the first time around, the new Automaton faction threatens the Super Earth. The two factions invade from the east and west, controlling every planet in the Sol system. It is down to you to stop them.

Don’t engage with the Automaton Dropship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Helldivers 2 faction has their own long list of enemies you face in every mission. The list extends as you progress through the difficulty levels, completing each Operation on the highest difficulty you have available. As the Terminid and Automaton forces grow in number, with more Outposts and Nests settlements on every planet, the enemies continue to grow in stature.

Let’s dive into every enemy you can meet, where you can meet them, and a description of their strengths and weaknesses in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All Automaton forces

Automaton type Description Difficulty level(s) Marauder Lowest tier enemies with pistols and dynamite. Often seen calling in for reinforcements. Easily killable with a couple bullets. Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Commissar Dual-wielding blades with fast mobility. Only lethal up close. Easily killable with a couple bullets. Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Berserker Dual-wielding chainsaws with fast mobility. Best to focus on their head and red chest for critical damage. Can take an entire mag to kill. Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Scout Strider Turret on legs. Has close- and long-range attacks. Take out their leg first and then finish them off with grenades. Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Devastator Larger Automaton than the Berserker, with similar melee move sets. Slower in action than the Beserker however. A support weapon is best here. Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Hulk A larger variation of the Devastator. With double cannons and a wide physique that makes it difficult to find a weak spot. You need to aim for its back to kill it. Stay far away, use explosives, and call down artillery fire from above. Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Targets in Eliminate Automaton Hulk missions. Tank Literally what it says on the tin. A incredibly tough Automaton to beat with its only weakness being the back of it. Difficult for solo and team players. It is best to use Stratagems here. Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Dropship A ship that brings Automaton reinforcements in a breach. You should not try to take this out. Instead, place down Orbital Strikes, use support weapons, or a well-timed grenade to take out the reinforcements once they hit the ground. Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.

Helldivers 2: All Terminid swarms