Helldivers 2 enemy list: All enemies

Know your enemy.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 09:09 am
Helldiver shooting Terminid in Helldivers 2 opening
There is nothing more important than knowing your Helldivers 2 enemy. Their strengths, weaknesses, how they behave, and most specifically, when they spawn are all essential to building your survival knowledge. It’s time to fight back, Helldiver. Here is every enemy you can face in Helldivers 2.

All enemies in Helldivers 2, listed

Terminid attacking a mother and son in Helldivers 2 opening
Helldivers 2 is in the middle of Galactic War…for the second time. A common foe, the Terminid, rears its head to rebel against the humans, taking out planet farms and innocent humans in the process. While mankind won against the Terminid, Illuminates, and Cyborgs the first time around, the new Automaton faction threatens the Super Earth. The two factions invade from the east and west, controlling every planet in the Sol system. It is down to you to stop them.

First recorded footage of Automaton on the Destroyer monitor in Helldivers 2
Each Helldivers 2 faction has their own long list of enemies you face in every mission. The list extends as you progress through the difficulty levels, completing each Operation on the highest difficulty you have available. As the Terminid and Automaton forces grow in number, with more Outposts and Nests settlements on every planet, the enemies continue to grow in stature.

Let’s dive into every enemy you can meet, where you can meet them, and a description of their strengths and weaknesses in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All Automaton forces

Automaton typeDescriptionDifficulty level(s)
MarauderLowest tier enemies with pistols and dynamite. Often seen calling in for reinforcements. Easily killable with a couple bullets.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
CommissarDual-wielding blades with fast mobility. Only lethal up close. Easily killable with a couple bullets.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
BerserkerDual-wielding chainsaws with fast mobility. Best to focus on their head and red chest for critical damage. Can take an entire mag to kill.Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
Scout StriderTurret on legs. Has close- and long-range attacks. Take out their leg first and then finish them off with grenades.Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
DevastatorLarger Automaton than the Berserker, with similar melee move sets. Slower in action than the Beserker however. A support weapon is best here.Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
HulkA larger variation of the Devastator. With double cannons and a wide physique that makes it difficult to find a weak spot. You need to aim for its back to kill it. Stay far away, use explosives, and call down artillery fire from above.Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Targets in Eliminate Automaton Hulk missions.
TankLiterally what it says on the tin. A incredibly tough Automaton to beat with its only weakness being the back of it. Difficult for solo and team players. It is best to use Stratagems here.Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
DropshipA ship that brings Automaton reinforcements in a breach. You should not try to take this out. Instead, place down Orbital Strikes, use support weapons, or a well-timed grenade to take out the reinforcements once they hit the ground.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.

Helldivers 2: All Terminid swarms

Terminid typeDescriptionDifficulty level(s)
ScavengersSmall and meek bugs that are only lethal in swarms. Easily killable with one to two bullets.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
HuntersSlightly larger than the Scavengers with greater mobility. Long melee range and can leap from afar to close the gap between yourself and comrades.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
WarriorsSmall bug with armored shell, slightly tougher to beat than the Scavenger and Hunter.Trivial, Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
StalkerThree times the size of the Hunters, with armor on their face and back. Quite easy to bring down however but accuracy is essential here.Easy, Medium, Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
Bile SpewerLong-range acid-spitting larger Terminid with armor and giant shell on its back. Have yellow and spore-like weak spots you need to aim for to take these out quickly.Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive.
Bile TitanGiant Terminid with full-body armor. Fast-moving, similar to a Hunter. They also have acid, similar to the Bile Spewer. Stratagems are best here.Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Targets in Eliminate Bile Titan missions
ChargerTerminid with giant abdomen. Main attacks are charges that knock you back and dealing high-impact damage. Best to attack from afar.Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Targets in Eliminate Charger missions
Brood CommanderGiant version of the Warrior, with ranged melee attacks and support swarms to accompany them. Fight from afar using support weapons, while picking off the low-tiered enemies to reduce the risk of getting surrounded.Hard, Extreme, Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive. Targets in Eliminate Brood Commander missions.
