What are Hunters in Helldivers 2?

Among the myriad enemy types in Helldivers 2, Hunters may be the most infamous of the lot.

Recommended Videos

For the uninitiated, Helldivers 2 features two enemy factions: the Automatons, an army of mindless machines, and the Terminids, a race of bug-like aliens. Hunters belong to the latter faction and, despite being one of the earliest enemies you encounter, they can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. Many players consider Hunters their most hated enemy type in Helldivers 2 because of the sheer number of times they’ve been killed by one.

Helldivers 2: Hunters explained

It shouldn’t be difficult to spot a Hunter. Aside from being slightly larger than the basic Scavenger enemies, you can recognize them by their pale appearance and agility. You can encounter Hunters on any of Helldivers 2’s difficulty levels, and they can even be a pain on Trivial difficulty, especially for a newbie.

What makes Hunters tricky to deal with is their speed. They’re fast and boast great mobility, making it difficult to target them. Plus, not only can they leap at you from afar, they also have a tongue attack that can hit you from a distance. If you’re really unfortunate, they can stunlock you in place, leaving you vulnerable to further attacks from the Hunter or other enemies.

Keeping your distance is good advice for any enemy encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, Hunters aren’t very sturdy and will go down fairly easily if you consistently damage them. Unlike Warrior enemies, they lack any sort of armor so you don’t need to carefully aim at specific body parts to deal the most damage. As long as your bullets are hitting them, they’ll go down quickly.

Hunters aren’t so difficult that you’ll need to resort to Stratagems to kill them, but they can still be dangerous if they show up on tougher missions. While you can play Helldivers 2 solo, Hunters are a perfect example of why it’s best to run through the game with teammates, especially if you want to clear those higher level missions.