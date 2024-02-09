All Helldivers 2 factions

Become a Helldiver, protector of the Super Earth, and work with others to put an end to the invading factions in Helldivers 2. If you’re wondering which factions you’ll be fighting against, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the factions in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All factions, explained

Take on the Automatons at the red zones or the Terminids at the orange zones.

There are two factions at the time of Helldivers 2‘s release. These factions are very different to most other games, as in Helldivers 2, factions are enemy classifications. There are two enemy types: Insects and Robots. Each faction has its own weaponry, armor, strengths, and weaknesses.

The factions are shown on the Galactic War planet overview screen at all times. You’ll find the Terminids (insects) invading on the east, while the Automatons (robots) invade from the west. Each planet the enemies reside on has different terrain and weather conditions that affect your Helldiver’s mobility and status. Let’s explore the main differences between the two factions in Helldivers 2.

Terminids

An alien horde fast approaching.

The Terminids are giant bug-like creatures that quickly and easily swarm Helldivers who aren’t on high alert throughout a mission. Listen out for their screeches and check the mini-map to see enemies’ movements while you complete and extract in missions. There are multiple types of Terminids, each with their own unique attacks and defenses.

These include standard, small insects you can easily kill with one clean headshot. There are also slightly larger, white insects that are incredibly frustrating to deal with if a swarm overwhelms you. They have the fastest mobility, can leap, and have claws with a wider reach than other insects. Next, there are armored insects, much larger in stature, with their head and back covered in thick armor.

Finally, the Brood Commander has a deep red body, similar to the armored insects. These, alongside other armored bugs, are best beaten with Stratagems and support weapons.

Automatons

Face the terminator.

The Automatons are intelligent robots that wield firearms and melee weapons. There are multiple versions patrolling the map. You’ll see standard firearm robots, who shoot laser bullets that look like miniature lightsabers. These, alongside the grenade-throwing robots, can easily be killed by a single well-placed headshot.

You’ll also encounter melee robots who run at you with blades and chainsaws attached to their arms. The final robot looks similar to the robots in Avatar (2009), but their attacks are mostly close range.

Both factions can call for reinforcements, causing a breach on the map and spawning in a ton of enemies around you. Stealth is more viable to use around Automatons, while you should use all-out artillery attacks to clear the Terminids. Although there are only two factions currently in Helldivers 2, more enemy factions will likely be added in the future.