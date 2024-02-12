Category:
Helldivers 2

How to defeat Chargers in Helldivers 2

Published: Feb 12, 2024
Helldivers 2 has an abundance of enemies to take down in the fight to defend Super Earth, and Chargers are one of the strongest. Fear not, though; we’re here to tell you how to defeat Chargers.

Although Helldivers 2 provides you with plenty of firepower for every combat situation, defeating a Charger requires much stronger weapons, a lot of focus, and a willingness to dive head-first into danger, so they’re not for the faint of heart.

If you need to take down a Charger and are looking for a guide on everything you need to know, we’ve got you covered.

How to Eliminate Chargers in Helldivers 2

Specific missions may require you to Eliminate Chargers in Helldivers 2but this enemy type is not just restricted to those deployments, and you may come face-to-face with Chargers while completing other missions in Terminid zones.

This enemy type is extremely heavily armored and will become a regular site when playing on Challenging difficulty or above, though, specific target missions can occur at lower difficulty levels, and you’ll need to be well prepared to take them down.

The easiest way to take down a Charger is by using a Recoilless Rifle or an Expendable Anti-Tank Launcher, both of which can kill a Charger in just a couple of hits or can expose weak points to basic weapon fire, while the Railgun is also useful. If you’re entering a mission where Chargers are likely to be encountered, you should equip at least one of these Stratagems.

If you don’t have any of the Stratagems above or they’re on cooldown, aim fire at the back of the Charger, where it has an exposed weakpoint. Getting behind a Charger can be difficult, however, so you may need to use a teammate as bait.

When fighting a Charger, be aware of the other bugs that will attack at the same time. While they are nowhere near as threatening, you can be quickly overrun if you focus solely on the Charger. Using a turret is a great way to mow down smaller enemies while you focus on the main threat.

