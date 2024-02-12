How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2

Hulks are among the most challenging enemies you face in Helldivers 2, and knowing how to defeat Hulks is crucial for a successful extraction.

Recommended Videos

Your standard weapons in Helldivers 2 are not very effective against Hulks, which will simply shrug off those attacks, and you instead need to use Stratagems, explosives, and teamwork to your advantage.

If you’re well prepared, defeating Hulks in Helldivers 2 can become a standard exercise on your deployments, and we’ve got everything you need to know to take down these monstrous machines.

How to Eliminate Hulks in Helldivers 2

Ready to roll. Image via Arrowhead Games

You may be instructed to Eliminate Hulks in Helldivers 2 in a specific mission, but this enemy type may also appear across the Automation zones—my first encounter with this enemy type was during a mission in which I had to launch an ICBM.

Like the Chargers encountered in the Terminid zones, Hulks are heavily armored and difficult to take down with basic weaponry, so it’s best to strategize with teammates to ensure at least one of you has the equipment to take down a Hulk in case you stumble across one.

The Railgun is extremely effective against Hulks, with the added benefit of allowing you to attack from a distance and avoid danger-close scenarios, and any explosive damage from things like Orbital Strikes and Grenades is beneficial.

An ideal strategy is for one team member to lure the Hulk in a specific direction while the rest focus attention on the weak points on the back of the Hulks—identified on its upper back. Shotguns are great for dealing huge damage to the weakpoint.

One of the biggest challenges with Hulks, however, is you rarely fight them alone and have to deal with other Automation enemies at the same time. Turrets are great for mowing down smaller enemies, while Stratagems like Eagle Cluster Bombs and Eagle Airstikes can quickly get rid of a cluster.