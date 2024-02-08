Category:
Helldivers 2

How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2

Make every bullet count.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 05:39 pm
Battle pass weapon in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re wondering how to unlock more weapons than the standard assault rifle, submachine gun, and pistol in Helldivers 2, here are two ways to get more artillery in your locker.

Recommended Videos

How to get more weapons in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 mini-map showing places of interest
Go to points of interests on the map for possible weapon drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get more weapons in Helldivers 2. You can either purchase weapons on the Warbond battle passes or find random weapons by exploring the map during missions. Refer to the mini-map when looking for new weapons on a mission. You are free to explore everything within the 40 minute mission timer. The mini-map shows multiple points of interest that are worth visiting for ammo, samples, and weapon drops.

You should check any points of interest with the gem icon and crash sites that are well lit, alongside areas that previously held human life (buildings, structures, and places with terminals). These can include weapon drops or weapon caches. New and powerful weapons can either spawn as ground loot or inside caches, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any loot lying on the ground.

Small point of interest on Helldivers 2
Check bunkers, crash sites, and containers for supplies. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Small point of interest on Helldivers 2
Check bunkers, crash sites, and containers for supplies. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Small point of interest on Helldivers 2
Check bunkers, crash sites, and containers for supplies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These weapons are more powerful than what you have in your loadout. They are an extension of your pre-existing equipment and they don’t replace your primary or secondary weapons. Instead, you can switch to these by holding the weapon swap button (triangle on the PS5). The downside to these weapons is you cannot exfil with them, so you may as well use every bullet available when you pick one of these powerful weapons up mid-mission.

Weapons cache in Helldivers 2
Find Stratagem weapons inside weapon caches. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Weapons cache in Helldivers 2
Find Stratagem weapons inside weapon caches. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Weapons cache in Helldivers 2
Find Stratagem weapons inside weapon caches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock new weapons in Helldivers 2

LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Permanently unlock weapons on the battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Permanently unlock weapons on the battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Permanently unlock weapons on the battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only real way to unlock weapons is to purchase them in the Helldivers Mobilise! and Steeled Veterans Warbond battle passes. Weapons are purchasable with acquired Medals you get for completing missions. You can acquire a ton of Medals simply by completing Operations, regardless of the difficulty you’ve chosen. However, the harder the difficulty, the higher the Medal payout for mission completion.

Here are all the weapons you can purchase in the Warbond battle passes:

  • SG-8 Punisher: Shotgun (costs four Medals)
  • P-19 Redeemer: Pistol (costs five Medals)
  • R-63 Diligence: Marksman rifle (costs eight Medals)
  • SMG-37 Defender: Submachine gun (costs 15 Medals)
  • SG-225 Breaker: Shotgun (costs 20 Medals)
  • LAS-5 Scythe: Energy-based weapon (costs 30 Medals)
  • AR-23P Liberator Penetrator: Assault rifle (costs 40 Medals)
  • R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper: Marksman rifle (costs 40 Medals)
  • SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray: Shotgun (costs 60 Medals)
  • PLAS-1 Scorcher: Energy-based weapon (costs 75 Medals)
  • P-4 Senator: Pistol (costs 15 Medals)
  • AR-23E Liberator Explosive: Assault rifle (costs 20 Medals)
  • SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary: Shotgun (costs 60 Medals)
  • JAR-5 Dominator: Explosive weapon (costs 80 Medals)

There weapons are different to what you can pick up while exploring. This is because the weapons found during exploration are actually Stratagems. You can unlock these weapons by levelling up and paying credits at the Ship Management console.

related content
Read Article How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to collect all samples in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Extraction ship
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to collect all samples in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2
Helldiver looking up at passing jets with their reflection showing in the soldier's helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Boosters in Helldivers 2
A booster in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use Boosters in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to collect all samples in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Extraction ship
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to collect all samples in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2
Helldiver looking up at passing jets with their reflection showing in the soldier's helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Boosters in Helldivers 2
A booster in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use Boosters in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."