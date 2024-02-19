Category:
Helldivers 2 players agree one enemy is easily the most hated

What is your most hated enemy?
Michael Beckwith
Feb 19, 2024
Helldivers 2 players have come together to debate over which is the worst enemy in the game, and it seems most people think that honor belongs to the Hunter.

There are 22 different enemy types in Helldivers 2 split across two factions—the Terminids and the Automatons—and out of all of them, Reddit user FollowingQueasy373 has named the Hunters from the Terminid faction as their most hated of the bunch. And it’s a sentiment many others have agreed with.

Which is your most hated enemy, and why is it this pos?
byu/FollowingQueasy373 inHelldivers

Players such as Elegant-Remove3891 and HamSlammer87 take particular umbrage with the Hunters’ tongue whip attack, their ability to stun lock you in place, and how fast they can move despite their size. Jakenbaking said they’ve “never hated something more, while also admiring it at the same time,” complimenting the Hunters’ movements despite despising them.

The Reddit thread isn’t completely unanimous. Others argued the Rocket Devastators from the Automaton faction are far worse since they can somehow catch you off-guard with their rockets and only appear during Helldivers 2‘s harder missions.

Another, more humorous suggestion for Helldivers 2‘s worst enemy is the online servers because some players have complained they’re unable to play. Helldivers 2’s explosive popularity has been a bit of a double-edged sword, with developer Arrowhead Game Studios having to limit how many people can play at once to avoid server issues.

If you ask us, while Hunters are certainly a nightmare to deal with even on the easier missions, our vote for Helldivers 2’s worst enemy goes to either the Sentry Towers or Tanks. Both feel incredibly overpowered and have very few, if any weaknesses. The only way to effectively deal with them is by using Stratagems since regular weapons are pretty much useless.

As Supafly22 points out, though, the fact this is even a debate is a sign Arrowhead did a great job designing the enemies to be as hate-able as possible: “No one is pulling up pics of one of the bots and saying, ‘but look how cute he is?!?’ They just want to kill them all with lasers and heavy ordinance.”

