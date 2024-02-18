Helldivers 2 devs ‘working without delay’ to fix server capacity issues

Helldivers 2 is the hottest shooter on the market right now; so hot, in fact, that developers Arrowhead Game Studios have been forced into limiting how many players can actually play the game as servers reached critical mass on Feb. 17.

The Helldivers 2 devs addressed the stability issues the game had faced following its successful launch earlier this week, stating that despite best efforts to increase server capacity, they have been unable to fix arising issues. “We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible,” the team said on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

Some players were not given mission rewards or were kicked from the server entirely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Further details were shared in the official Discord server for the game, with a cap of 450,000 players set for the time being in an effort to “improve server stability.” Unfortunately, the attempted fix came too late for some players, who were kicked mid-mission back to their ships or weren’t paid out their rewards.

“While we’ve been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers,” the team said. Helldivers 2 launched on Feb. 8 to an impressive 64,000 players on PC according to stats site SteamDB, with numbers well over the six-digit mark once PlayStation 5 players are included.

Remarkably, the game surged up the list as the week drew on, knocking off a couple of big names on the way to an impressive 333,827 peak on Saturday until server issues began impacting players on both major platforms.

It’s unclear when Helldivers 2 will be up and running at full capacity once more. For those keen on landing on Freedom, it might take a few login attempts before you’ll be spreading any more Managed Democracy—at least for this weekend.