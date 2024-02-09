Black screen error in Helldivers 2: Possible causes and fixes

The fight for Super Earth is on in Helldivers 2 but many players have seen their progress halted by a black screen error. If this has happened to you, we may have a solution.

Helldivers 2 has enjoyed a successful launch with over 80k concurrent players on Steam in the first 24 hours but there have been numerous issues, particularly for players on PC, and the black screen error is one of the most frustrating. Although there seems to be no guaranteed fix for the issue, a workaround has been discovered that may resolve your problem. We have all the details you need here.

Possible fix for Helldivers 2 black screen error

Tweak these settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The black screen error in Helldivers 2 appears to be related to PC players with an AMD GPU. While this is yet to be confirmed, players have noticed similarities between users encountering the issue. Unfortunately, there is no definite fix for the issue.

Some players have discovered a potential workaround that has enabled them to play the game, although it seems this has not worked for everyone. The workaround is as follows:

Open the Helldivers 2 pause menu.

Navigate to the “Options” tab.

Scroll down to “Graphics”.

Switch “Screen-Space Global Illumination” to off.

Switch “Anti-Aliasing” to off.

If these steps do not work for you or you encounter a black screen error before you can change your settings, the best approach is to launch a support ticket with developer Arrowhead Games and use the official Discord to speak to other players encountering the same issue. This particular discussion has some more advanced approaches you can try, though again there is no guarantee that they will work.

You can also check to see whether a driver update is available for your GPU and AMD may release a new driver patch to solve this issue