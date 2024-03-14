Are there flying bugs in Helldivers 2?

If you are confused about the existence of flying bugs in Helldivers 2, you are in the right place to get the answerd. Let’s find out whether those pesky flying Shrieker Terminid bugs you thought you saw in the game are for real or not.

Do flying bugs really exist in Helldivers 2?

Brace yourself. Flying bugs, aka the Shrieker Terminid bugs, exist in Helldivers 2—and they’re hungry for your blood. Yes, this is true despite the Patch 1.000.102 notes missing the mention and Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt refuting all claims regarding the “rumor.”

While players began noticing Shrieker Terminid bugs a little while after the patch dropped, they weren’t mentioned in the patch notes, making the community question whether they existed.

These doubts were made worse by Pilestedt’s hoax tweet on March 12, which reassured players bugs can’t fly, and the rumors are false. “I’m not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers that want to brainwash good people,” the tweet concludes—but it was just a joke.

As of Patch 1.000.102 notes, flying bugs are definitely real and have unique traits to consider.

Flying bugs in Helldivers 2, explained

Shrieker Terminid. Image via Reddit/u/Projectpatdc

From what we’ve seen, Shrieker Terminids only appear in Helldivers 2 missions involving Shrieker Lairs. These are spooky towers resembling the Spore Spewers, which you can destroy from afar with the right weapons.

As you’d expect from a flying bug, Shrieker Terminids attack you from above. While they are incredibly agile creatures and hard to dodge, they don’t possess a lot of health and can be shot down with a decent automatic weapon in most cases. Of course, this might be a harder challenge for most Helldivers 2 players, as we never knew bugs could fly. No one was ready for this surprise.

