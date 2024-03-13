Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 dev hits out at ‘bug sympathizers’ reporting flying bug sightings

UFOs reported are simply lies.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:08 am
Four helldivers walking with a super earth flag in the background
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

A Helldivers 2 developer has taken offense to players reporting they’re seeing flying bugs emerge as a new enemy type, labeling those behind the spread of reports as “bug sympathizers.”

Recommended Videos

The fight against the Terminids took a turn for the better with a much-needed adjustment to chargers, but the fight in Helldivers 2 is far from over and players reported seeing new enemy types in their battles.

A group of 3 Helldivers, recently finished killing some bugs, in Helldivers 2.
Bugs can’t fly. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2‘s brave soldiers are currently focused on the push to permanently liberate a Terminid sector by activating the Terminid Control System to unleash Termicide (a type of Pesticide) on the environment to finally squash the overgrown cockroaches.

Evidently, it appears the Termicide might have gone to the heads of some players, though, who claimed to have come under attack from flying bugs—preposterous claims denied by Arrowhead CEO and chief Helldiver Pilestedt on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lie-spreading Helldivers have been declared “bug sympathizers” who are determined to “brainwash good people,” with the claims clearly being false as everybody knows bugs cannot fly.

Players sharing “evidence” on Reddit are clearly looking for an audience, with one image of flying bugs certainly being edited as the Ministry of Truth has denied the existence of such creatures, and video footage of players being attacked by flying bugs must be CGI work done by those who want to derail the spread of democracy.

My advice, if you encounter such delusion in your brave efforts to rid the galaxy of the Terminid threat, is to report it to your senior officers and don’t engage in the spread of rumors. Doing so will see you dubbed a traitor and promptly sentenced to a fate worse than death.

Extreme action may be taken against those reporting such false claims and we urge the citizens of Super Earth to remain vigilant of the threats lying within our ranks.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
A man with a backpack holds a Railgun out towards a mountain in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
A man with a backpack holds a Railgun out towards a mountain in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 12, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.