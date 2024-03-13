Helldivers 2 dev hits out at ‘bug sympathizers’ reporting flying bug sightings

A Helldivers 2 developer has taken offense to players reporting they’re seeing flying bugs emerge as a new enemy type, labeling those behind the spread of reports as “bug sympathizers.”

The fight against the Terminids took a turn for the better with a much-needed adjustment to chargers, but the fight in Helldivers 2 is far from over and players reported seeing new enemy types in their battles.

Bugs can’t fly. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2‘s brave soldiers are currently focused on the push to permanently liberate a Terminid sector by activating the Terminid Control System to unleash Termicide (a type of Pesticide) on the environment to finally squash the overgrown cockroaches.

Evidently, it appears the Termicide might have gone to the heads of some players, though, who claimed to have come under attack from flying bugs—preposterous claims denied by Arrowhead CEO and chief Helldiver Pilestedt on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lie-spreading Helldivers have been declared “bug sympathizers” who are determined to “brainwash good people,” with the claims clearly being false as everybody knows bugs cannot fly.

Players sharing “evidence” on Reddit are clearly looking for an audience, with one image of flying bugs certainly being edited as the Ministry of Truth has denied the existence of such creatures, and video footage of players being attacked by flying bugs must be CGI work done by those who want to derail the spread of democracy.

My advice, if you encounter such delusion in your brave efforts to rid the galaxy of the Terminid threat, is to report it to your senior officers and don’t engage in the spread of rumors. Doing so will see you dubbed a traitor and promptly sentenced to a fate worse than death.

Extreme action may be taken against those reporting such false claims and we urge the citizens of Super Earth to remain vigilant of the threats lying within our ranks.