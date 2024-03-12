Latest Helldivers 2 order gives players a chance to permanently liberate a Terminid sector

In a war, you have to make the best of every opportunity given to you, and the thousands of Helldivers 2 players have been gifted a chance to keep a sector free of Terminid bugs for good.

The latest Major order delivered from Helldivers HQ challenges Helldivers 2 players to activate the Terminid Control System in the Umlaut sector. The Terminid Control System is a “network of massive, Termicide-dispending towers” that will eradicate every Terminid bug on each of the system’s four planets and inoculate them against future infestations. Effectively, the Umlaut system can be permanently liberated.

To get the system running, it has to be activated on each of the four planets: Erata Prime, Fenrir III, Meridia, and Turing. With the exception of Turing, all the planets in the Umlaut system are also under siege from heavy weather effects. Each planet’s liberation bar has been replaced with a

“TCS Installation Progress” bar that needs to reach 100 percent. Players can advance this bar by selecting missions from the map with the objective “Activate Terminid Control System.”

To complete these missions, you will need to activate and defend three large battery silos that will power a massive Termicide-dispensing tower. Once all batteries are live, you should be able to activate the tower from a terminal near the extraction point.

This latest Major order lasts seven days, giving players ample time to get those towers active. On Fenrir III, the installation progress is already roughly one-eighth complete after just a couple of hours. Across the Umlaut sector, there are 192,562 active Helldivers at the time of writing.

If the last Major order, which saw the liberation of Tien Kwan and the activation of the Exo-45 Patriot Exosuits, is any indication, players probably won’t need the full week to get the Terminid Control System up and running.