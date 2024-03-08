Category:
Helldivers 2

So many Helldivers 2 players rushed to buy mechs that it overwhelmed the servers

Players have to wait just a little bit longer to hop into a mech.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 12:55 pm
A group of soldiers, armed with firearms, slowly approach a building belching fire in a snowy landscape of Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios

Following the liberating of Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2, the Exo-45 Patriot Exosuit mech went live for all players—but democracy spread too fast for the servers to withstand.

Recommended Videos

According to one of the developers at Arrowhead Studios, the public release of the mech suits led to a rush of players buying it from their Super Destroyer’s strategem menu, which overwhelmed the Helldivers 2 servers causing players to face issues logging in.

Helldivers 2 player aiming at an enemy
A look at the Arrowhead server room. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

“We are aware of an issue with players not being able to get into the game,” wrote developer Mikael on the game’s Discord announcements page. “This happened when the Combat Walkers became available. People rushed to get it and it overwhelmed our Backend. We are working to fix it as soon as we can.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the speed at which players unlocked the mech suits by completing the Major Order and liberating Tien Kwan. That order went live on Thursday morning with a Sunday morning deadline, and a wave of over 126,000 Helldivers were on the surface of Tien Kwan just an hour after that order was issued. Within 24 hours, the planet was completely liberated.

Server outages and overload have been a constant thorn in the side of Helldivers 2 since its launch, though if a there’s any problem a game developer would be glad to have, it would be an instance of there being too many players. The game’s launch was plagued by a lack of server space and long queues, and an XP-boosted weekend right after only brought in more players. Helldivers 2 is in a unique situation when it comes to growth, as one of the few games ever to see its sales increase week-after-week following launch.

Once players do get in, they can acquire the Exo-45 Patriot Exosuit Strategem for 20,000 Requisition tickets, but only if they’re reached level 25. Some Exosuits can also randomly spawn on the planet surface.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs pledge to reduce elite enemy HP and spawns spiked by recent patch
helldivers 2 player shooting big bug
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs pledge to reduce elite enemy HP and spawns spiked by recent patch
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Cutting Edge rewards
New Helldivers weapon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Cutting Edge rewards
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2
A giant mech stands in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs pledge to reduce elite enemy HP and spawns spiked by recent patch
helldivers 2 player shooting big bug
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs pledge to reduce elite enemy HP and spawns spiked by recent patch
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Cutting Edge rewards
New Helldivers weapon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Cutting Edge rewards
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2
A giant mech stands in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 8, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.