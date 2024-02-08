Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status

The intergalactic shooter Helldivers 2 is out now on Steam and the PlayStation Store, but many players have reported being unable to launch the game or connect to its multiplayer servers. If you’re facing issues too, chances are the servers are down. Here’s how you can check.

Is Helldivers 2 down?

Can’t get in? Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

At the time of writing, servers for Helldivers 2 seem to be up and running without any issues. That said, the game launched very recently on Feb. 8, so the errors you’re facing are probably due to the surge in player traffic and inevitable after-launch server hiccups.

If you’re unable to join a multiplayer game, make sure you have crossplay enabled. PlayStation users require a PS Plus subscription to play multiplayer, so make sure you have an active one. While you’re at it, check your network’s stability, as unstable internet can easily mimic a server hiccup. Disconnect from any VPN you’re connected to and make sure your Windows Firewall settings aren’t blocking Helldivers 2’s online features.

If the issue doesn’t seem to be on your side and you’re still unable to play Helldivers 2, I suggest submitting a support ticket to Arrowhead Studios, explaining the hiccup you’re facing and including screenshots if needed.

How to check if Helldivers 2’s servers are down

There’s no dedicated platform for you to check if Helldivers 2 is down or not. You have to resort to the official social page on X (formerly Twitter) or join the official Discord server for updates.

Another way to determine if there’s a server hiccup is to ask a friend who lives in the same region. Check if they are facing the same error code or problem as you. If so, it’s likely an issue that needs Arrowhead’s attention, so submit a ticket to report it.