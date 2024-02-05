Category:
General

PS Plus free games February 2024: This month’s PlayStation Plus titles

Free games? Say no more!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:40 am
A promotional image for PS Plus showing free games in February 2024.
Image via Sony

Three new games are available to PlayStation Plus members following Sony’s announcement of the free monthly games for February 2024.

All titles will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Feb. 6 until March 4—including a new release from Square Enix that has earned some encouraging reviews. You can see the PS Plus free games for February 2024 below.

Foamstars

A promotional image for Foamstars.
Spraytime. Image via Sony

Foamstars is a new 4v4 online party shooter from Square Enix that will be available to PS Plus members immediately on release and has earned comparisons to Nintendo’s established Splatoon franchise.

In Foamstars, players use foam to build terrain, surf around the arena at high speed, defend from enemy attacks, or create vantage points across multiple game modes. As it’s free to play for PS Plus members, it’s sure to get some love.

Foamstars is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. Make sure to check out Foamstars preview for our early impressions of Square’s party shooter.

Rollerdome

A promotional image for Rollerdome.
Rock and roll. Image via Sony

Rollerdome is described as a “high-octane third-person shooter experience like no other.” It’s a shooter-skater hybrid where you secure kills to earn health and show off tricks to get ammunition.

Initially released in Aug. 2022 to rave reviews, Rollerdome will now be available to a new audience for free as part of the PS Plus offerings in February.

Rollerdome is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Steelrising

Promotional artwork for Steelrising.
Pull at the strings. Image via Sony

Set in Paris, in an alternate history timeline, Steelrising occurs at a time when the French Revolution has been suppressed by a robotic army and you take control of Aegis, a “mysterious automaton masterpiece.”

You are tasked with exploring the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods, and castles, engaging in “ruthless and intense fights” and “technological marvels.” With how weird the character looks, maybe this isn’t one to play before bedtime.

Steelrising is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5.

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.