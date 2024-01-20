All Foamstars game modes, explained

Foamstars is a brand new 4v4 third-person shooter by Square Enix that combines the suds of a bath with thrills and intense arena combat. You can use foam that shoots out of your weapon to gain advantages over your opponents and win matches across a set of game modes.

Recommended Videos

As Foamstars is still a new title, though, there aren’t too many game modes to choose from. While Square Enix has confirmed more are coming in the future, here are the modes you can currently play in Foamstars.

All game modes in Foamstars

Foamstars is now available on PlayStation. Screenshot via Square Enix

At the time of writing, there are three distinct game modes you can hop into when you load up Foamstars on PlayStation 4 or 5. Two of these modes were available during the open beta and one is a new mode that arrives with the game’s full launch.

Below, you can see all three modes and a brief description of how each one works:

Smash the Star : Two teams of four start a match and once someone on each team knocks out seven players, they become their team’s “Star Player.” You then win the match by eliminating the other team’s Star Player.

: Two teams of four start a match and once someone on each team knocks out seven players, they become their team’s “Star Player.” You then win the match by eliminating the other team’s Star Player. Happy Bath Survival : Two players start in the arena while two players start out of it. The battle continues until both of the team’s players are dead. Players outside of the arena can support their teammates and do certain things to obstruct the enemy player. There are three rounds, so the first team to two wins.

: Two players start in the arena while two players start out of it. The battle continues until both of the team’s players are dead. Players outside of the arena can support their teammates and do certain things to obstruct the enemy player. There are three rounds, so the first team to two wins. Rubber Duck Party: Two teams of four race to the center of the map and fight over possession of a rubber duck by climbing on top of it. By dancing on the duck’s head, the duck moves towards the finish line, which wins the match.

Those are three playable game modes in Foamstars right now. More are coming soon, so don’t get used to this set of three. There’s plenty more to discover in Foamstars, such as each of the Foamstars character’s abilities, so read up before entering the arena!