Foamstars, the new shooter title by Square Enix, is both bubbly and bloody. Here, guns fire foam-like shots and are wielded by characters that serve as your in-game avatars.

In the game, you can enter in four-vs-four matches where you can play with other players. Aside from the three game modes, you can also choose from eight characters with different backgrounds once Foamstars releases, and all of them have unique weapons and abilities that can cater multiple combat styles.

Here are all the playable characters in Foamstars.

All Foamstars characters and abilities

As mentioned, eight playable characters will make their way to Foamstars when it launches. All of them have bright and colorful aesthetics, as well as weapons that shoot foam in different forms. They also have different roles when they are used in teams.

Six of the characters will be available for free. One character, however, can be unlocked by accomplishing challenges in the game, and one character is up for grabs when you purchase the Season Pass.

Here’s your roster of foam shooters. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Here are all the characters in Foamstars, including their weapons and Bubble Beasties:

Soa : A “Stylish Idol” who has mastered the art of acrobatically controlling bubbles. She’s best used for players who are keen of a close-range, speed style of combat. Weapon Type: Twinkle Groove, a dual pistol type that rapid fires balls of foam. Bubble Beastie: Spiky

: A “Stylish Idol” who has mastered the art of acrobatically controlling bubbles. She’s best used for players who are keen of a close-range, speed style of combat. Agito : A “Pro-Gamer” who wants to prove himself in fields other than esports, which he has already dominated. If you love close-range, power style characters, Agito could be your best choice. Weapon Type: Muramasa, a shotgun type that shoots a foam blast. Bubble Beastie: Kirimaru

: A “Pro-Gamer” who wants to prove himself in fields other than esports, which he has already dominated. If you love close-range, power style characters, Agito could be your best choice. Tonix : A “Genius Inventor” filled with curiosity and the spirit of investigating everything around her. She’s a medium-range, assist style character, making her a viable choice if you are a support player. Weapon Type: Her Majesty Queen Soda, a burst rifle type that fires a burst of foam from a medium to long distance. Bubble Beastie: Squash

: A “Genius Inventor” filled with curiosity and the spirit of investigating everything around her. She’s a medium-range, assist style character, making her a viable choice if you are a support player. Jet Justice: The city’s peacekeeper, known as a “Civilian Hero.” An all-arounder style character, he can be your best pick if you are a multi-role player. Weapon Type: Jet Blaster, a shotgun type that fires huge chunks of foam from a medium distance. Bubble Beastie: Graviton

The city’s peacekeeper, known as a “Civilian Hero.” An all-arounder style character, he can be your best pick if you are a multi-role player. Penny Gwyn: A “Penguin Soldier” who fights against Global Warming. She’s a good choice if you prefer a medium-range, balanced style character. Weapon Type: PNG-90S, an assault rifle type that shoots foam bubbles from a medium to long distance. Bubble Beastie: Slider, Waddler, Emp

A “Penguin Soldier” who fights against Global Warming. She’s a good choice if you prefer a medium-range, balanced style character. Rave Breaker: “The Sanitizer” who wants to eliminate all party animals. He’s a close-range, trickster style character who covers a wide area with foam using his hose. Weapon Type: World Sanitizer: a wide hose type that continuously fires foam from a medium to long distance. Bubble Beastie: Roly-Moley

“The Sanitizer” who wants to eliminate all party animals. He’s a close-range, trickster style character who covers a wide area with foam using his hose. The Baristador : “Gentle and Generous” owner of a coffee house who can be unlocked by finishing challenges in the game. If you want to use a long-range, support style of combat, add him to your roster of characters. Weapon Type: Coffee Breaker, a long hose type that shoots foam from a long distance. Bubble Beastie: Toraja

: “Gentle and Generous” owner of a coffee house who can be unlocked by finishing challenges in the game. If you want to use a long-range, support style of combat, add him to your roster of characters. Mel T : “Innocent and Cute” poster girl and CEO who is available once you get the Season Pass. If you’re a fan of long-range, lock-on style combat, grab the Season Pass to make Mel T one of your playable characters. Weapon Type: Heartful Delivery, a missile launcher type that fires foam in rocket form. These rockets explode if they hit the ground. Bubble Beastie: Candy

: “Innocent and Cute” poster girl and CEO who is available once you get the Season Pass. If you’re a fan of long-range, lock-on style combat, grab the Season Pass to make Mel T one of your playable characters.

Will more characters arrive in Foamstars?

Square Enix has still not confirmed if more characters will come to Foamstars. But in the case of Mel T, a Season Pass character, we can speculate more Season Pass characters will debut in the game, since this subscription-based pass usually offers different content every season.

Foamstars will release on Feb. 6, 2024 for PS4 and PS5. The game is the first PS Essential title for February 2024. You can check our dedicated countdown page for Foamstars, as well as its official website to know more.