Foamstars countdown: Exact start time and release date

It is sooner than you think.
Published: Jan 16, 2024 11:58 am
a cartoonish girl covered in foam fires more foam at a bigpile of foam. welcome to foamstars, baby
Screenshot via Square Enix

Fans of online free-to-play shooters, rejoice—Foamstars, the new, colorful experience from Square Enix, is coming to your PlayStation sooner than you might have thought.

Announced in early 2023, Foamstars is an upcoming third-person shooter by Square Enix. Drawing comparisons to Splatoon and Fortnite, Foamstars is a four-vs-four party game where players use foam to attack, defend, and build. With a colorful cast of eight characters with unique abilities, as well as three different game modes (so far), it is likely to please gamers who enjoy shooters but prefer a lighter experience.

An open beta test was available in September 2023, inviting players to experience firsthand what the developers have been working on. But many players might be wondering whether there’s a set release date for the PlayStation exclusive yet. Thanks to developer Square Enix’s latest announcement trailer, there is.

When does Foamstars release?

Foamstars releases on Feb. 6, 2024. And those in the Americas who are looking forward to the game might need to stay up late on the night before because it comes out exactly at 12am CT.

The information above is available and confirmed via the PlayStation Store page for the game. It is also the first title confirmed as a PS Plus Essential game for February 2024, replacing January’s lineup of A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5), Evil West (PS4/PS5), and Nobody Saves The World (PS4/PS5).

If you want to jump right into Foamstars as soon as this PlayStation exclusive releases, make sure your PS Plus subscription is active in early February.

