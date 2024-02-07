Is Foamstars crossplay or cross-platform?

Category:
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:11 am
Foamstars is a live-service, foam-firing multiplayer title. We have the answer if you’re wondering whether or not it follows other modern games by offering crossplay and cross-platform functionality.

Deviating away from the traditional JRPG formula that Square Enix is known for, Foamstars is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter. It has a lot in common with Nintendo’s Splatoon in terms of its gameplay, and when it comes to multiplayer, we have to ask about crossplay.

There was a period in gaming where crossplay wasn’t happening. Now, it’s commonplace for online titles to allow crossplay, and we’re here to dive into Foamstars and how accessible it is.

Does Foamstars have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Foamstars fully embraces crossplay and cross-platform play, meaning you can enjoy Foamstars against all the competition on different consoles.

But the only minor caveat is that Foamstars is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5—no Xbox, PC, or Nintendo Switch release. This means that while Foamstars does have crossplay, it’s same format crossplay.

If you have a PS Plus Essentials subscription on PS4 or PS5, you can battle other Foamstars players enjoying the shooter title on the other PlayStation console.

Never say never to an Xbox port later down the line, depending on the success of Foamstars, but I wouldn’t count on it when you consider the status of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox—another Square Enix property.

If you are on PlayStation, check out the complete Foamstars trophy list and everything due to arrive in Foamstars season one.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.