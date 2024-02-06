Category:
Foamstars trophy list: All trophies

These trophies about to get fun and foamy y'all.
Published: Feb 6, 2024
If you’re ready for fun, foam, and a familiar-feeling title about covering an entire map in a substance, then Foamstars and its trophy list have got you covered—literally.

Another day, another trophy list. This time, it’s for Foamstars, the foam-firing-fiesta from the mind of Square Enix and deviates from the company’s usual plethora of JRPGs.

You should be able to try it out if you’re on PlayStation, as it’s completely free to PS Plus Essentials owners, and if you are looking to cover your friends in goop, then you can earn some trophies for doing so in Foamstars.

Does Foamstars have a Platinum Trophy?

Foamstars does not have a Platinum Trophy as Square Enix has opted for a reduced trophy list for the multiplayer title, and the Platinum has had to be sacrificed in the process.

As an avid trophy hunter and Platinum-chasing person myself, this breaks my heart. Not even the frivolousness of foam can fix my broken heart. Nevertheless, Foamstars still has a ton of other appeal and a few trophies for you to earn and achieve 100% completion.

How many trophies are in Foamstars?

The Foamstars trophy list features 12 different trophies: nine Bronze trophies, two Silver trophies, and one Gold trophy to boost your individual totals—as well as your overall trophy tally.

You won’t necessarily have to go out of your way to earn them all, either. Just play some games, clock up some in-game hours, win in the different game modes, and level up!

Foamstars trophy and achievement list

NameDescription
Smash the StarWin in Smash the Star. (Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded).
Rubber Duck PartyWin in Rubber Duck Party. (Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded).
Happy Bath SurvivalWin in Happy Bath Survival. (Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded).
Give It Up For The Party LegendWin in Ranked Party.
Nice Save!Score a Nice Save on a teammate. (Lounge and private parties excluded).
Foamed UpFoam up an opponent. (Lounge and private parties excluded).
Nice Chill!Chill 10 opponents. (Lounge and private parties excluded).
Ones To WatchWin an award in any area.
Nice Squad!Clear a Squad Mission on Normal.
The Best SquadClear a Squad Mission on Hard.
Let’s Party!Attend 25 parties. (Private parties excluded).
We Are FOAMSTARS!Reach player level 25.
