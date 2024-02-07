Category:
Foamstars

All Foamstars platforms

Want some foam?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:58 am
Foamstars characters
Image via Square Enix

Square Enix’s latest chaotic shooter title, Foamstars, has finally launched for everyone to try, and if you’re wondering if it’s available on your platform, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

While its gameplay may primarily resemble SplatoonFoamstars is also oddly similar to THE FINALS’ competitive sandbox environment, although not as good. Your powers will result in the battlefield becoming a sea of suds you can slide on as you outplay and defend against your opponents. The unique idea of foamy combat, powerful characters, and gunplay churns up a fresh experience for every shooter fan out there. Here are the platforms you can play the game on.

All platforms Foamstars is available on

Player deploying foam in Foamstars
Looking for some bubbly fun? Image via Square Enix

Foamstars is a PlayStation exclusive, available on PS4 and PS5. Right now, you can get the game for free as part of a PS Plus subscription, but this offer ends on March 4, 2024, and after that, those who missed picking it up will have to pay full price (alongside the PS Plus subscription required to access multiplayer). So, if you’re planning to play Foamstars, make sure you get it before this enticing offer ends.

As for those who aren’t PlayStation users, Foamstars isn’t available on PC, Xbox consoles, or Nintendo Switch, and there seems to be no plans on Square Enix’s side to address this platform gap anytime soon. But it’s not impossible either. If the game manages to bring in enough revenue, there’s always a chance for Square Enix to change its mind in the future. 

Then again, according to early launch reviews, Foamstars might be a very fun shooter game, but isn’t built to compete with modern shooter games. While the devs have promised to support it with regular content updates, the community isn’t very hopeful. Based on this, the possibility of the game making it to other platforms seems faint. 

Be that as it may, things can always change for the better. As a live-service game, Foamstars shows a lot of promise with its ranked modes and monthly seasonal content. It also supports multiplayer PvP and PvE modes, so it’s definitely worth a look for friends who love playing chaotic shooter games together. Fret not if you’re the independent kind—it also offers a gripping solo experience with missions.

related content
Read Article Is Foamstars crossplay or cross-platform?
foamstar characters in foam
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Is Foamstars crossplay or cross-platform?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to play Foamstars multiplayer
Image of the Foamstars player character standing on a red carpet with golden hues to be found on the walls around the player.
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
How to play Foamstars multiplayer
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Foamstars trophy list: All trophies
foamstars foam gameplay
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Foamstars trophy list: All trophies
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Foamstars Season One: Ranked, New Characters, and more
duck dj-ing in foamstars
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Foamstars Season One: Ranked, New Characters, and more
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Foamstars game modes, explained
Foamstars promotional screenshot showing four characters on a pink cloud
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
All Foamstars game modes, explained
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Foamstars crossplay or cross-platform?
foamstar characters in foam
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Is Foamstars crossplay or cross-platform?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to play Foamstars multiplayer
Image of the Foamstars player character standing on a red carpet with golden hues to be found on the walls around the player.
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
How to play Foamstars multiplayer
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Foamstars trophy list: All trophies
foamstars foam gameplay
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Foamstars trophy list: All trophies
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Foamstars Season One: Ranked, New Characters, and more
duck dj-ing in foamstars
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
Foamstars Season One: Ranked, New Characters, and more
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Foamstars game modes, explained
Foamstars promotional screenshot showing four characters on a pink cloud
Category:
Foamstars
Foamstars
All Foamstars game modes, explained
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com