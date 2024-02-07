All Foamstars platforms

Square Enix’s latest chaotic shooter title, Foamstars, has finally launched for everyone to try, and if you’re wondering if it’s available on your platform, here’s everything you need to know.

While its gameplay may primarily resemble Splatoon, Foamstars is also oddly similar to THE FINALS’ competitive sandbox environment, although not as good. Your powers will result in the battlefield becoming a sea of suds you can slide on as you outplay and defend against your opponents. The unique idea of foamy combat, powerful characters, and gunplay churns up a fresh experience for every shooter fan out there. Here are the platforms you can play the game on.

All platforms Foamstars is available on

Looking for some bubbly fun? Image via Square Enix

Foamstars is a PlayStation exclusive, available on PS4 and PS5. Right now, you can get the game for free as part of a PS Plus subscription, but this offer ends on March 4, 2024, and after that, those who missed picking it up will have to pay full price (alongside the PS Plus subscription required to access multiplayer). So, if you’re planning to play Foamstars, make sure you get it before this enticing offer ends.

As for those who aren’t PlayStation users, Foamstars isn’t available on PC, Xbox consoles, or Nintendo Switch, and there seems to be no plans on Square Enix’s side to address this platform gap anytime soon. But it’s not impossible either. If the game manages to bring in enough revenue, there’s always a chance for Square Enix to change its mind in the future.

Then again, according to early launch reviews, Foamstars might be a very fun shooter game, but isn’t built to compete with modern shooter games. While the devs have promised to support it with regular content updates, the community isn’t very hopeful. Based on this, the possibility of the game making it to other platforms seems faint.

Be that as it may, things can always change for the better. As a live-service game, Foamstars shows a lot of promise with its ranked modes and monthly seasonal content. It also supports multiplayer PvP and PvE modes, so it’s definitely worth a look for friends who love playing chaotic shooter games together. Fret not if you’re the independent kind—it also offers a gripping solo experience with missions.